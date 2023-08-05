Limerick round up: All-Ireland winners shine for club as championship kicks off

Limerick’s twelve team senior hurling championship got underway over the weekend, with many of John Kiely’s inter-county stars shining for their clubs. As has been the case since 2018, the top four in group one advance to the knockout stages, while the top-two in the second group secure a quarter-final berth.

Last season saw the semi-final monopoly held by Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Doon and Patrickswell was broken with South Liberties defeated the Well. Adare (2009) were the last club outside of Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell and Kilmallock to lift the John Daly Cup.

Patrickswell got their campaign off to a perfect start, with a two-point victory over holders, Na Piarsaigh. The 2-15 to 1-16 success was thanks to goals from Calvin Carroll and Aaron Gillane. Peter Casey had goaled inside the first minute for the Caherdavin side, while he chipped in with two white flags as Shane O’Neill’s men led by a single point at half-time.

Gillane’s rocket, on 44 minutes pushed the Well three clear before Ronan Lynch’s brace of line ball’s and a point from JJ Carey helped tie this game up again. Diarmaid Byrnes, Gillane and Lynch all pointed in the final minutes as to get Eamonn Kelly’s reign off to the perfect start. It is possible that all three will have a Hurler of the Year on their CV, and they all showed their quality in the testing conditions on Shannonside. William O’Donoghue a notable absentee for the losers – he watched on while wearing a protective boot.

Kilmallock, winners in 2021 and runners-up last season, were huge winners on Saturday evening. They blew Doon away, strolling to a 3-22 to 0-12 success. The 19-point margin was made possible by a fast start which saw Robbie Egan open the scoring with a goal, while Oisin O’Reilly also netted as they moved 2-4 to no score ahead after just seven minutes. It was 2-13 to 0-4 at half-time.

Adam English got ten points of Doon who were short Richie English, Mikie O’Brien and Barry Murphy. Kilmallock, who didn’t risk the injured Graeme Mulcahy had fine contributions from Shane O’Brien and Micheál Houlihan while O’Reilly also netted their third goal. Doon didn’t score from play until early in the second half and face Patrickswell on Thursday evening hoping to make a quick recovery.

Ahane had too much for Kildimo Pallaskenry, winning 2-22 to 2-16. Goals from Dan Minehan and Ronan Fox had them 2-12 to 1-6 ahead in Cappamore after 30 minutes. Minehan also accounted for three points. Shaun Barry’s early penalty had the Kyle Hayes captained side ahead. Tom Morrissey contributed 0-12, which included five from play. A late Barry O’Connell goal wasn’t enough for the side in blue.

In Group Two, which is the lower-tier, there was wins for Ballybrown, Mungret St. Paul’s and Adare on Friday evening.

Ballybrown proved far too strong for All Ireland Intermediate champions, Monaleen, running out 2-21 to 0-14 winners. An early goal from teenager Barry Adams set them on their way while Aidan O’Connor’s second half goal pushed them well clear of their City divisional rivals. O’Connor and Colin Coughlan, both unused subs in last months All Ireland win, chipped in with points, as did full-forward, Andrew Cliffe.

Mungret St. Paul’s pulled off a superb 4-19 to 0-13 victory over neighbours South Liberties. After a progressive 2022, it is a huge set back for Souths. Despite recalling Anthony Nash from retirement, they were well off the pace against a youthful Mungret. Niall Mulcahy’s goal had them 12 clear at the short whistle, before Barry Duff and Brendan Giltenane both raised green flags at the end of the third quarter. Duff would get another as they sent out a statement of intent in their second year back at the grade.

Meanwhile, despite talisman Declan Hannon’s absence Adare got life in this group off to a winning start over Garryspillane. After relegation between tiers in 2022, it was a welcomed victory for the five-time winners. Willie Griffin, a regular large contributor on the scoresheet, chipped in with 3-5 of the 4-11 to 1-11 win. Two of those came in the opening stanza before completing his hat-trick in the third quarter. The Bouncers goal came from Callum Sheehan in the second half, but Mickey Mackey extinguished any hope of a revival when netting the fourth major for Adare.