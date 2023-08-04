'Everything Darragh does, he has passed on to me' - Cork's Ashling Thompson on Limerick star's influence

Ashling Thompson soaked up the festive atmosphere that greeted the Limerick hurlers following their historic four-in-a-row a couple of weeks ago. She could see how success, does indeed breed success.

Sharing the joy with her partner Darragh O’Donovan - Limerick’s midfield workhorse - it makes her only more determined to have her own story to tell in Croke Park circa 6.30pm on Sunday evening.

She even admits to casting the odd envious glance his way.

The 2015 All-Ireland victorious captain, who claimed her first senior medal 12 months earlier, would very much love to feed off the Shannonsiders’ historic feat.

She is fully recovered from the ACL injury she suffered almost a year ago while playing with her club Milford. All through that lonely road back, she credits the staunch support of Darragh, and the help she received from the Limerick hurling backroom team.

“It was nice being in the winning Limerick camp,” she says. “I suppose it was the first time I got the opportunity to be at the celebrations, because other years we might be playing the following week ourselves.

“There is always a bit of jealousy there from my end because I want what Limerick have. I’ve seen it the last few years with Darragh. They have been so successful. We have been starved since 2018.

“I didn’t meet Darragh until 2019, so we have yet to win an All-Ireland together in the same year. I’m obviously extremely happy for him. But at the same time, I know what it is like to be on the winning end, so the fact we haven’t won for so long is a huge factor for me going forward, and there is a huge hunger.

BIG INFLUENCE: Limerick’s Darragh O'Donovan. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

“Limerick have been very good to me. The door is always open if I ever need them on or off the pitch and they have always made that very clear. Their physio Seánie McAuliffe is my physio. Himself and Mark Melbourne are the head physios with Limerick. They helped in my entire recovery. They played a massive part.

“When I got the injury, the first thing for Darragh was who is the physio and where do we go. It was Seánie McAuliffe straight away.

“Darragh is such an influence on me, and gives me the want to be at that level and to be successful.”

High standards have been set by the Doon clubman during the past number of years. Despite the demands, this is to her benefit too. As a result, she believes her own performances have improved.

“Absolutely. In my own preparations, everything Darragh does, he has passed on to me. I would say in the last couple of years my game has probably gone to a new level. And a lot of it has to do with him.

“You see what it is like to be on that side of it and they are obviously at the top of their game. You see the way they are looked after and their structure. He does a lot for me. Even down to supplements, he would really look after me. There is a complete polar-opposite in terms of player welfare between them and us.”

Rehab from ACL surgery takes both patience and time. Having won almost every honour in the game (three All-Ireland club titles as well as four with Cork and numerous other gongs), we ask the 33-year-old if she ever contemplated retiring instead of facing the hell journey back from such a horror injury.

MIDFIELD GENERAL: Ashling Thompson celebrates after the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Her response shouldn’t surprise. After all, this is the answer she gave in a Q & A going into the final eight years ago as to what her motto back then was, ’Start unknown, finish unforgettable.’ “Not for a second did I think of retiring,” she affirms. “The first thought was how do I get on the operating table as fast as I can. I was trying to add up the months and I knew there was a little window I might be able to see a semi-final or final.

“I still waited until I was at the nine months and I still waited before doing full contact training. I didn’t go against the book, it was all above board.

“I have been extremely lucky, I’ve had no setbacks and recovered really well. It was plain sailing. I was a small bit ahead of myself to get time in the quarter-final (v Kilkenny).” Judging by the number of selfies she posed for as autograph hunters - boys and girls - awaited their turn at the county’s meet-and-greet last week, her positive decision to keep going is camogie’s gain. Even if it is interesting to hear one of the most recognisable names in the sport, feared she mightn’t slot back in that easily.

“The whole recovery process was extremely difficult, it has been tough. But I don’t feel any different to what I felt last year in terms of fitting in and being part of the group, which was obviously a massive obstacle I thought I would have to face.

“I feel like I have trained a lot harder than I have ever trained before. It was nice as well to get time against Kilkenny and a bit of time against Galway. There are other girls who never got back (from the same injury) so I can’t really complain.

‘I always seem to have some obstacle ahead of big matches.

“I have given Matthew the heads up, if they want to start me in the final, I am good to go. Whatever is best for the team, I will be happy with that. I can’t be selfish, I am lucky to be here. I trust what they are doing and they’ve done a great job. Whatever they have in mind, I am looking forward to it either way.”

Having lost the last two finals, the Red and White will start favourites. However, this midfield supremo is around far too long to take an ever-improving Waterford for granted.

“The fact we have got over Kilkenny and Galway, we can take huge confidence from it. But at the same time, we are in a place where we can’t leave it behind us. We have done that too many times in the last couple of years.

“That’s not to say Waterford are going to be a pushover. If we don’t turn up, we will be crying into our drinks again on Sunday night.

‘We nearly lost to Waterford in the semi-final last year in Croke Park. We struggled against them a few times. They have beaten us this year. They are a team that are coming, and they have beaten the team (Tipperary) in my opinion, who were on form. They’ve made it to an All-Ireland final, they are not there to take part, they are there to win.

“We can’t let ourselves down. We’ve struggled this year more than any other year I’ve been involved with. But we have that hunger to stick at it. Game by game, we are finally finding our form. And it has probably come at the right time. It will be a long time before I will think of hanging up any boots. The hunger never goes away.”