Stakelum hoping to add to her family’s legacy

Somewhere in a pocket of Croke Park seats on Sunday, you might see a group of family members with enough All-Ireland medals to make your head spin.

Claire Stakelum will be playing for the Tipperary juniors in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie final and she comes with quite the entourage.

The joint-captain's surname by itself tells you plenty. Pat Stakelum, her grandfather's brother, is a three-time All-Ireland winner and his nephew, Richie, famously declared that 'The famine is over' after skippering Tipp to a first Munster hurling title in 16 years in 1987.

Richie's brother, Conor, won his All-Ireland in 1991, on the same panel as his cousins, Bobby and Aidan Ryan. In 2016, when Tipp won the All-Ireland again, Conor was part of Michael Ryan's backroom team.

Conor Junior has played for the Tipp seniors as well, and netted in the 2018 All-Ireland U-21 final.

Turns out Claire has several more boughs to add to her extensive family tree. Padraic Maher and Ronan Maher are her cousins too.

The real clinker though is the last cousin she rhymes off, Limerick's Declan Hannon. How exactly did that one come about?

"His Mam and my Dad are brother and sister, so Declan's a first cousin," she explained.

All of which means that, in any given year, Claire can be fairly certain that there will be an All-Ireland celebration of some sort to look forward to.

In the last eight All-Ireland hurling campaigns, the Maher brothers or Hannon have come out on top in seven of them.

Hannon won his fifth All-Ireland medal last month though the injury that ruled him out for the semi-final and final wins was a personal frustration.

"That news breaking through was hard, it's hard for anyone but when he's family it hits that bit closer to home," said Claire. "The other 15 lads stepped up of course and did what they did. It was great that he was still able to get the opportunity to go up with Cian Lynch to lift the cup."

The family dynamic will change considerably this weekend because Claire will be the one to take centre stage.

If Tipp can pull it off, and beat a fancied Clare team, she and joint-captain Ciannait Walsh will be the first to lift an All-Ireland camogie trophy at Croke Park since Joanne Ryan led the seniors to success in 2004.

That she has got this far is no surprise really.

"I wasn't given an option really," she said of her embrace of the family past-time. "Born and bred! There was never a phase where I never wanted to be playing or anything like that. It was always something I wanted to be doing. And I'd have to emphasise that - it's something you want to do. Because everyone is saying, 'Oh, it must be a massive commitment' and this, that and the other but if it's something you want to do, it's no issue. It's more than a hobby to me. I'm blessed to be involved as much as I am.

"For family and friends, it would be massive, even though they have seen plenty of big days with both Tipp and Limerick. I'm honoured to be getting the opportunity to potentially walk up the steps of the Hogan Stand."