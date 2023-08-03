Remembering the GAA's first bona fide superstar: gentleman Jim McKeever

In the wake of Dublin’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry on Sunday, attention soon turned to the Player of the Year award and it became clear that there’s a certain peculiarity attached to the discourse.

That comes from the fact that the two likely contenders, Dublin’s James McCarthy and Kerry’s David Clifford, didn’t actually have good finals.

The Ballymun man is favoured but his final performance was one littered with a high foul count and an inability to have a massive influence on proceedings. Then there’s Clifford, who showed that he can be human after all with an uncharacteristically poor shooting display.

A list of recent winners shows players like Clifford, Kieran McGeary, Brian Fenton and Andy Moran who came into the decider and stamped their name all over the award. They wrapped their hands around it and made it theirs. That’s not going to be the case in 2023, unless a Brian Fenton or Paul Mannion comes up along the rails.

There was also a bit of a peculiarity at play on the first occasion that the Player of the Year was awarded some 65 years ago (in 1958), although that has only become apparent over time.

The first-ever recipient was the legend of Derry, Jim McKeever, who passed away at the age of 92 in April. It is somewhat ironic that the selectors, made up of 10 prominent newspaper editors at the time, gave the inaugural award to a player from a team that hadn’t lifted Sam Maguire (Derry lost to Dublin 2-12 to 1-9) because it wouldn’t happen again for another 33 years, and it’s only happened five times in the history of the awards.

Jim McKeever soars highest in the 1958 All-Ireland final for Derry against Dublin at Croke Park

Colm O’Rourke was the first man after McKeever to win the honour after being on the losing side, Meath missing out to Down in 1991, with Dublin’s Bernard Brogan in 2010 becoming the first – and to date only – player to prevail despite not playing in the decider with Cork ending their All-Ireland hopes at the semi-final stage.

Then there was the Mayo double of 2016 and ‘17 as first Lee Keegan and then Andy Moran claimed the game’s greatest individual honour to offer somewhat of a consolation on missing out on the game’s greatest team prize, both times to Dublin.

There was no sympathy vote for McKeever though. His award was just, a mammoth season highlighted by one of the great Ulster final performances against Down and superb showings against Kerry and in the final loss to Dublin. The midfielder simply glided as Derry took it to the latter in their unsuccessful All-Ireland attempt as they reached the final for the first time ever.

There was another unusual first for McKeever in May of that year. London GAA’s Whit Sunday - the Christian holy day of Pentecost – had been a well-renowned tournament for decades, but in ’58 they decided to move it up a notch by holding the finals at Wembley.

Derry, led out by McKeever, entered the pitch first ahead of Galway meaning the Oak Leaf man was the first GAA inter-county player to walk onto the hallowed turf under the Twin Towers. A bus strike meant that the anticipated crowd of 50,000 fell short, but there was still a huge attendance to watch the football and the hurling clash of Clare and Kilkenny.

'Gentleman Jim’, the legend from Ballymaguigan who would have such an impact at St Mary’s Teaching College in Belfast, came to national attention that season but for Derry people, he was already something special.

Irish News sports journalist Cahair O’Kane tried to convey just how outstanding McKeever truly was.

“McKeever was Derry football's original superstar,” he recalls. "His performances in 1958, particularly in the final, are regarded as never having been surpassed by a Derry footballer in Croke Park. But it was his character and personality that carried his name as far as it went. ‘Gentleman Jim’ was all he ever got, and that spoke volumes.

“His fingerprints were all over football in Ulster right up until recent years. It's always said that teachers run the GAA, and in the north, he ran the teachers. The impact he had on the sport could never be measured because his tentacles ran so deep through St Mary's.”

“Any team with Jim McKeever in it was a better team,” Derry GAA said after his death. Mick O’Connell raved about his fielding abilities. “Jim McKeever was the most influential figure in Ulster football,” said Armagh great Jimmy Smyth. Cavan luminary John Joe O’Reilly had a statue unveiled in the Breffni County last November. Don't be surprised if similar calls emerge for McKeever in time.

LEGENDS: McKeever (right) with Cavan great, Mick Higgins, who played in the famous 1947 All-Ireland final in New York, and captained Cavan to victory in the 1952 All Ireland final

For all of that, his first county jersey was saffron rather than red and white though, lining out with the Antrim minors in 1947 before representing Derry a year later in a time of haphazard registration and representation.

His class was instantly apparent. In the provincial semi-final, Tyrone’s hopes of back-to-back All-Ireland Minor titles faced serious peril against Derry in Dungannon. The Red Hands would prevail and would go on to retain their All-Ireland crown, but the local Tyrone paper, the Ulster Herald, raved about “the individual genius” of McKeever.

A senior call-up soon followed after standing out in a challenge game and he spear-headed Derry’s first successful period, culminating in an Ulster title, four Lagan Cups – a seven-team Ulster league – an Ulster Junior Championship and two runs to the National League final, on both occasions Kerry getting revenge for their ’58 All-Ireland semi-final loss.

McKeever’s sporting prowess wasn’t confined to Derry. He was a two-time Railway Cup winner having been selected for 11 straight seasons and also represented Ulster in basketball. He won Derry senior titles with Newbridge (2) and Ballymaguigan and on six occasions he was on the Irish squad to play the combined universities at Croke Park. A resume laden with class.

Perhaps though, it was in his post-playing career where McKeever’s influence was most tangible, impacting thousands of students with passion as an educator and coach.

It was at the famed training college on the Falls Road in Belfast that benefited more than most as he spent nearly four decades lecturing there, helping out with sporting matters in the process. A talented gymnast, he’d welcome new recruits with a demonstration on the different apparatus, reducing the height for students once he had completed his routine.

The Derry team for the 1958 decider at Croke Park

He guided St Mary’s to their first of their two Sigerson successes in 1989 with Paddy Tally leading the college to their second in 2017.

The team-sheet was immense, featuring soon-to-be GAA President Jarlath Burns and wise-cracking Armagh goalkeeper Benny Tierney, former Fermanagh and Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke, Derry 1993 legend Seamus Downey and Tyrone duo Fergal McCann and Pascal Canavan.

He coached Derry to Ulster titles in 1970 and ’87 and even helped their U21 hurlers to provincial glory in 1993. He was over Ulster as they claimed Railway Cups in 1970 and 1987. Derry GAA also welcomed his capabilities as administrator with McKeever twice taking the chairperson role.

Here, there and everywhere his reputation grew. Now, then and always, his reputation will be remembered. ‘Gentleman Jim’, the GAA’s first Player of the Year and a bona fide superstar.