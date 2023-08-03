Gunners hotshot determined to seize Déise's moment

Annie Fitzgerald’s primary school yearbook was rooted out by her younger sister Beth last week. A timely find too.

They’re clearly a creative bunch over in Ballygunner, producing end of term yearbooks as a little memento for their departing sixth-class students.

Beth had good reason for pulling out and dusting down her older sister’s yearbook from 10 years ago. One of the questions put to Annie and the rest of the Ballygunner class of 2013 was to name an ambition of theirs going forward.

And what did 12-year-old Annie Fitzgerald write only that she wanted to win a senior All-Ireland with Waterford.

The Déise camogie team weren’t even senior at the time. They weren’t even long out of junior, having won promotion from the third tier to intermediate just two years earlier in 2011.

But their status didn’t matter a jot to young Annie. Her goal was to win a senior All-Ireland in white and the reality of the county’s low standing at the time wasn’t going to get in the way of her dreams.

Ten years on, Fitzgerald will line out at corner-forward on the Waterford team that goes in search of the county’s first senior camogie All-Ireland.

Upset Cork at Croke Park on Sunday and she can put a large tick beside her primary school yearbook goal.

“It would be everything to win, it is the thing you dream of,” the 22-year-old begins.

“When we were leaving primary school, there was a little yearbook and we were asked what was our ambition. Mine literally says, to win a senior All-Ireland.

“Growing up, I would have watched Trish Jackman. I remember being in Croke Park and seeing Trish when Waterford won the junior in 2011 (Jackman was midfield and a leading light of that team). Trish is the same club as me, so I was lucky I had a lot of role models locally.

“I had completely forgotten about the yearbook and the answer I gave until my sister found it last week. It is mad how it has almost come full circle. I was 12 writing that, so it is a nice memory to have.”

When Waterford climbed from intermediate to senior, Fitzgerald was their water girl for the county’s first season back at the top table in 2016.

From carrying out bottles of water to carrying some of the scoring load, Fitzgerald joined the set-up two years later when current Cork hurling coach Donal O’Rourke took charge.

Erasmus took her away from the panel for a year and she then decided to focus solely on football at inter-county level in 2022.

What motivated her to reprise her dual status this season was sitting in the Hogan Stand last July watching Waterford lead Cork all the way to the 56th minute of their All-Ireland semi-final and the subsequent phone call she had with new manager Seán Power.

“To be honest, it killed me to be sitting in the stand watching that match,” she says of Waterford’s 0-15 to 0-10 semi-final defeat to this weekend’s final opponents.

“We finished on the football side around two weeks before the camogie semi-final and I was sitting in the stand that afternoon in Croker thinking, ‘Jesus, I would love to be playing here’.”

Wasn’t she glad then that Power got in touch shortly after being confirmed as Derek Lyons’ successor.

Fitzgerald had never spoken to the new manager before but was immediately struck by his level of detail and planning for the season now almost concluded. He had her sold very early in their conversation.

“It was the organisation that really stood out to me. Seán had a whole backroom team in straightaway, whereas sometimes you are grabbing people with camogie and it is not as set up as this was.

“There has been no stone left unturned. Everything we ask for is there for us. The professionalism and some of the training we are doing is training we have never done before. Not as much running, more really, really intense ball work.

“Everything is there for us, just even gear for example. The last few weeks, we haven't been begging for anything. It has been brought to us, whereas before maybe we would have been the ones asking people. That is all done for us now, which really helps. You don't have to be thinking about where we are going to get the money from for this or that.”

The niece of former Waterford hurler Shane O’Sullivan and first cousin to Pauric and Philip Mahony has added to a forward unit orchestrated by the irresistible Beth Carton. In their four games on the road to Croker, Fitzgerald has clipped 1-6 from play.

For all the improvements on and off the field under Power, Waterford’s final history - Sunday is their first final appearance since 1945 - suggests there are no guarantees Fitzgerald will get another chance anytime soon to realise her 12-year-old yearbook goal.

“You need to grab this opportunity with both hands, especially in Waterford. If you look at the hurlers, they got to a final in 2020 and they seem far away from that at the moment, so you just don't know when you will get back there.”