Mick Galvin: 'I suspect it is never going to get any better than that Sunday'

Dublin selector Mick Galvin says the management and players couldn’t but be aware of the negativity expressed about them last year.

Relegated to Division 2 and losing a second successive All-Ireland semi-final in 2022, Dessie Farrell and his group felt the doubts about them gathering.

“It's hard to shield yourself from it, to be honest with you,” acknowledged 1995 All-Ireland SFC winning forward Galvin.

“Dropping down to Division 2 was definitely tough. There was a long journey coming back from Tralee when they beat us by eight or nine points (seven) in the league down there.

"We didn't get back to Dublin until two in the morning and that was a tough journey back. Clones, getting relegated that day against Monaghan was tough.

“I don't think we ever doubted ourselves. We certainly didn't doubt the team. We knew what they had. We knew then with the likes of Stephen (Cluxton), Paul (Mannion), and Jack (McCaffrey) back it was going to give us a huge lift.

“Dessie's leadership through that whole thing was just top class, to be honest with you. He took a lot of flak himself as he does and he shielded the team from it and the results were there to be seen.”

Galvin readily admits he was emotional at the final whistle of Sunday’s All-Ireland final. Emotional for the group and his great friend Farrell winning a second All-Ireland after a glorious era under Jim Gavin.

“We have to be big enough and bold enough, and it was a tough job for him to take on. The rewards were going to be... you know, you're carrying on a legacy. And in a strange way the two defeats have made this one more special. And you could see that on the field (on Sunday), the emotion.

“I wouldn't be hugely emotional over football over the years but there were tears running down my face. I'm not sure the reasons why, but I think the defeats definitely made us stronger.

"To say that about a team that's won six All-Irelands probably sounds a little bit, I'm not sure what the word is, but definitely there was a bond between that group with the older guys coming back.”

Galvin pointed to James McCarthy’s wedding in Luttrellstown Castle in December and the training camp in Portugal in April as turning points in the season. Not that Stephen Cluxton’s return was discussed as McCarthy and Clodagh tied the knot but seeds were sown.

“There was a sprinkling of the old and the new and I think that was the night that probably that whole plan came in place. I'd say there was a bit of emotion at the wedding, it certainly was fertile ground.

“There was nothing definitive but you could see the conversations and the connection again with the likes of Stephen being back around the group. I think it probably just grew from there.

"There was a special atmosphere around the whole day and night. You'd look over and see these guys in company again and you could just sense something.”

The training break to Portugal “could have been anywhere,” smiled Galvin. “It could have been Dollymount Strand. Everything came together, we had some really great training sessions, really good meetings, and we had lots of fun this year, which was great.

"The new system has suited us. I'm not sure what the feedback from everyone else is but we have enjoyed it. The likes of James McCarthy could play matches, rest, play matches, a little bit of training.”

Galvin explained just how much work Mick Fitzsimons put in to mark David Clifford. “His (Clifford’s) first score from play, Mick was all over him and yet he still got a shot away into the hill.

"But, no, Mick is just an amazing, amazing man. He wanted Clifford from day one, and that could have backfired. It's a brave thing to do, put your hand up and say you want to mark probably the best we've ever seen.

“The week before his head was stuck in the laptop matching Clifford's movement. Then he'd go out on the pitch and he's pulling guys over to him and replicating it at the end of training saying this is what Clifford does, I want you to do it for me.

"Before the game he had (Colm) Basquel out in the corner for the warm-up, shifting back on to the left practising that move so he doesn't go for the dummy.”

Galvin can’t say the likes of McCarthy will now retire but Sunday felt like the perfect send-off. "I don't know. I have no idea. For someone like James, you just don't know. The man could keep playing. He is a phenomenal athlete.

“I suspect it is never going to get any better than that Sunday. Nine All-Irelands. Mention the word 10 to some of them. I'm not sure how that rocks their boat but Sunday seemed like the culmination of them climbing back up to the top of the mountain.”