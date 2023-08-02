Offaly begin search for new manager as Murphy steps away 

Offaly are searching for a new senior football manager after Martin Murphy confirmed he will not be continuing in the role.

Murphy began the 2023 season as Offaly football selector but stepped up to the main job after the sudden and sad passing of Liam Kearns in mid-March of this year.

Murphy’s announcement on Wednesday lunchtime that he is not in a position to continue as manager into 2024 means the Offaly county board must now begin the process to find a new manager.

Offaly’s season included a Leinster quarter-final win over Meath, but their subsequent extra-time semi-final defeat to Louth sent them into the Tailteann Cup where they were knocked out at the preliminary quarter-final stage by Wexford.

“The aftermath of Liam’s sudden death was a challenging and emotional time, and it profoundly affected the players and the management team for some time afterwards. Despite the unexpected and traumatic loss of Liam, the players and management endeavoured to give it our very best for the remainder of the year,” Murphy said in his parting statement.

“Several weeks ago, I met with the chairman of the County Board, Michael Duignan, to discuss and review the past year.

“We discussed the targets we had set for ourselves as a team at the beginning of the year.

“As it transpired, 2023 proved to be Offaly’s most successful Leinster championship campaign in 16 years. The team played some outstanding football, beating Longford and Meath and reaching the Leinster semi-final against Louth in Croke Park, only to lose after extra-time.

“Disappointingly, our performance in the Tailteann Cup competition differed from what we had hoped for or expected. Despite qualifying for the preliminary quarter-final, we exited the competition, losing to Wexford in Tullamore.

“The chairman asked if I was interested in remaining in the position for 2024. I explained to him that I felt extremely privileged and proud to have been allowed to manage my own county.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of my control, I am not in a position to be able to give the necessary 100% commitment required to manage the team, and I will not be remaining on as the manager for 2024.”

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan thanked Murphy for stepping into the breach in the wake of Liam Kearns' sudden passing.

“Martin stepped up to the mark at what was a very difficult time for everyone involved with the Offaly footballers,” said Duignan.

“We in Offaly GAA were very thankful for his dedication to the team subsequently, which resulted in some great performances in the Leinster SFC.

“Martin Murphy is very well regarded throughout Offaly, and I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”