Shipping up from Boston: Dublin star Paul Mannion returned because he 'owed it to the lads'

Boston, July 10 2022 circa 1pm eastern daylight time. In a Donegal Boston team-mate’s house, Paul Mannion is watching his Dublin go down in dramatic fashion to Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Only three weeks earlier, he had insisted to the press that he had drawn a line under his inter-county career but something in the way the county lose that game to Seán O’Shea’s booming free kick changes his mind.

Fast forward 12 months later and he’s scoring five points in an All-Ireland final, later picking up the man-of-the-match award, as Dublin dished out revenge.

“If things went differently in the last couple of years and they’d have been winning, I don’t think I’d be here,” he admits. “I was happy enough to have had my time, and the main thing for me was that Dublin were in a good place.

“When I stepped away we were, and as I said if we continued that success I don’t think I would have come back. But it was just difficult to watch on really over the last couple of years.

“Last year I was away in Boston and I met a couple of lads who’d been asking me to come back and I just still wasn’t in the headspace or the right frame of mind to be going back in, and then seeing them lose to Kerry was tough.

“The year before I was down in Killarney watching that Mayo game in a pub in Killarney and there was Mayo fans everywhere, and that was hectic. So again, yeah, after a couple of tough defeats like that I decided that I couldn’t keep watching on in good conscience really, so I just said I’d come back and just try and help in any way I can, big or small.”

Mannion spoke with Jack McCaffrey after the Kerry game and realised they were both of a similar mind. It wasn’t unfinished business so much as feeling a debt to Dublin. “Someone was asking me (on Sunday) ‘are these the days you came back for?’ And I was like, ‘honestly, no.’ I’m so lucky to have had so many great days and it wasn’t that I wanted more of that feeling kind of thing. It was very much the ‘I owe it to these lads’ factor.

“Jamesie, Fitzy, Clucko - those lads have picked up nine now and Fenton, Ciarán, John Small – these lads have been around for so long and have committed so much, and I just felt I had to go back and just try. I said to Dessie (Farrell) and the lads at the start of the year that I had no idea where I’d be at in terms of fitness and whatnot, but I’d just go back in and try and contribute in some small way.”

Although Mannion and McCaffrey’s return was confirmed last September, an ankle injury threatened to derail the Kilmacud Crokes man’s comeback before it had even began. An operation was required the following month and he just about figured for Crokes in their All-Ireland success.

Coming back to Dublin after a two-season hiatus, he knew he had to commit fully. “If you are half in it and wanting to get out of these meetings or you don’t want to be going to these trainings you are not doing anyone any good really, and physically either, I wasn’t ready to just jump in in the middle of the championship at any point over the last couple of years. And definitely mentally I just couldn’t bring myself to do it, there’s no easier way I can say it. I just needed a break from it, I guess.”

For his return to be justified is nice but Mannion speaks of the collective satisfaction. “Let’s be honest, in many respects we were written off at the start of the year and probably rightly so with the way we’d been playing in some of the league matches and over the last couple of years. But one thing that struck me when I got back this year was that that hunger and desire to get back was still there.

“Very early doors you could see that in lads, that they were determined to right the wrongs I guess of the last couple of years and to really go and perform the way we know we can.” Having stepped away twice before, the 30-year-old won’t make any decision yet on his Dublin future. “I don’t know, I’m not even thinking about that now, to be honest. We’ll enjoy these few days and I’ll go back in for the club championship, which I’m really looking forward to because it has been great with Crokes for the last couple of years.

“But I’ll see where things are at for the next few months and for the older lads like Clucko and Jamesie, I don’t know if they are like ‘yeah, I’m sticking around,’ but it would be hard to say no to them again, so we’ll see.”