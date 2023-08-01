Cork boss Matthew Twomey has 'massive headache' on selection front

Cork manager Matthew Twomey has a “massive headache” on his hands.

Does he stick or twist? Does he hope for another bench bounce or does he promote the players who have been consistently plating up sizable second-half contributions when beckoned from their bucket seat?

Whenever Twomey and his management team sit down this week to pick Cork’s All-Ireland final starting team, the calls they will have to make will be the toughest encountered during their two seasons at the helm.

Twomey has no problem revealing that players outside the first 15 in recent games have openly told him they want to start Sunday’s decider. But he also knows that if he promotes too many, he’s at risk of puncturing the bench bounce that won Cork their All-Ireland quarter and semi-finals against the last two champions, Kilkenny and Galway.

During their quarter-final dethroning of Kilkenny, Cliona Healy threw over two second-half points, while there were also important plays from Orla Cronin, and the fit-again Ashling Thompson and Laura Hayes.

In the semi-final against the Tribeswomen, the five subs used - Healy, Hayes, Cronin, Thompson, and Orlaith Cahalane - had a direct hand in each of Cork’s nine second half points.

It was a bench impact to rival that of the Jim Gavin Dublin era.

Healy again sniped a pair, while there was a white flag each from Hayes and Cahalane. Of the four second half frees converted by Amy O’Connor, three were won by Healy and Cronin.

That leaves just one point unaccounted for, that a Saoirse McCarthy effort for which Thompson assisted. In her 16 minutes on the field, 2015 All-Ireland winning captain Thompson had six possessions and four turnovers.

Now you can see the conundrum facing Twomey and how difficult it will be to again hold such a stellar cast - three of whom are All-Star winners - in reserve.

“We do have a massive headache. We have options we never had before,” the manager acknowledged.

“There are some players better off starting rather than coming on and there are other players we are after realising are probably better off coming on than starting.

“Players have told me they want to start, and that's fair enough, but I've talked to a lot of them individually, and you have to get the point across that if you are not there from the start, we want you to come in and make an impact. The mindset has totally changed in the GAA.”

Cork’s revered supporting cast came about more by injury than design.

A torn cruciate suffered last autumn meant the All-Ireland quarter-final was Thompson’s first bit of game-time in red since the 2022 All-Ireland final. A broken bone in her foot saw Hayes miss the county’s three All-Ireland group games, while Cahalane and Cronin have also battled injuries at different points of the season.

“The Friday before the Down group game, there was the potential that we were only togging 19 players because of injuries,” Twomey continued.

“When the minors won the All-Ireland, we got five of them in to make up the numbers for training and we still couldn't make 15-a-side. There were a couple of trainings where we had 16 watching in injured.

“Every time I picked up the phone, it was to learn of another injury. We had three cruciates (Thompson, Katie O’Mahony, and Olivia McAllen) before we ever came back for 2023 and then another (Ciara O’Sullivan) after the Ashbourne weekend. We just had no luck.”

They didn’t have much luck with results either as the league upgraded to championship.

Following the league final defeat to Galway - Cork's fourth consecutive final defeat at GAA HQ - were losses to Waterford in the Munster quarter-final and Galway in their All-Ireland series opener.

“The pressure was absolutely severe for a good few weeks. A lot of people wrote us off. A lot of people criticised us, unfairly. They didn't know the full facts of what we were going through. They were throwing players under the bus, which I didn't like.

“We spent around 40 minutes in the dressing-room after the Waterford game. We wanted to talk it out, ask what we are doing and what are we trying to go at.

“It was hairy for a while, but thank God we turned it around.”

The last step is to end the county's five-year wait for All-Ireland honours.

“Especially after the final pain of the last two years and the two league final defeats too, you are under pressure big time. But we are going up there confident rather than in hope.”