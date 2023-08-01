Brian Fenton: Dublin used the failures of previous campaigns as fuel

Brian Fenton has admitted that he felt 'haunted' by Dublin's failures in recent seasons and was determined to stick it to the team's critics in 2023.

Dublin's seven-time All-Ireland winner has remarkably lost just two Championship games in a glittering career; the All-Ireland semi-finals of 2021 and 2022 against Mayo and Kerry.

Midfielder Fenton said he took those setbacks hard, questioning himself, feeling empathy for under pressure manager Dessie Farrell and ultimately resolving to do everything in his power to 'prove people wrong'.

Redemption eventually arrived last weekend when Dublin, having previously beaten Mayo at the quarter-final stage, overcame Kerry to regain the Sam Maguire, easily the 'sweetest of them all' for Fenton.

"Beating Mayo was a sweet one," said Fenton of the early July whitewash. "It's rare in life, or sport, that you kind of get a second chance or a second bite at the apple or whatever the phrase is. It's rare you get that.

"We reviewed the Kerry game last year, the kick-outs at the end when we kind of just let them get soft kick-outs and allowed them to come up the field, and we gave away soft frees, you review that naturally, the stuff you can review and take learnings from.

"Jesus, it would haunt you. The simple mistakes that we made. Like, letting them come down the field and earn soft frees, and obviously Sean O'Shea. That stuff genuinely haunts you. Mayo the same. The extra-time game two years ago, Rob Hennelly's free.

ELATED: Fenton celebrates after the All-Ireland final. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"I genuinely get flashbacks of Diarmuid O'Connor winning that ball in on the endline. I don't know if you remember it but it was kind of ushering it out and Diarmuid kept it in.

"Genuinely, images like that haunt you. So to get back and to get to the top of the hill this year, it's extra sweet."

Fenton didn't experience defeat in his first six Championship campaigns with Dublin and acknowledged that when it arrived, in 2021, and again in 2022, it hit him hard.

"When you're used to winning and used to performing to a certain standard, and then when you don't hit that standard...and even personally, my own performances over the last few years, it grinds at you a little bit," said the Raheny man.

"It just gets in on you and you're kind of questioning yourself a little bit. People say, 'Ah, but you've six medals' or 'You've this and that and All-Stars', to be honest you don't give a fiddlers about that really.

"Because there always seems to be someone trying to drag you down. It's, 'He's not what he was' or 'They're not what they were', that kind of thing. As much as we try to keep it out, it filters into the squad.

"And genuinely for me, I know players get motivated in different ways, but for me personally I like to kind of prove people wrong a little bit as well."

A jubilant Fenton described the coming together again of many of Dublin's greatest ever players - Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion all returned from retirement - as like getting 'the band back together for one more hurrah'.

The obvious next question, however, is what comes next? Will the second album be a difficult one for the band to deliver?

"I don't know, hopefully not," the 30-year-old shrugged. "But look, as was well documented in the media, Jack coming back, Manno coming back, we're all moving on in age.

"Who knows, who knows. I don't know. But the young lads have got a taste for it now so who knows. I don't know what the plan is obviously.

"Dublin is a huge county with a hugely passionate playing group, underage and in senior club football. And when you get a taste for this, it's hard to let it go. I'm sure those young lads in the group will only drive on to bigger and better things, hopefully."

James McCarthy, who claimed his ninth All-Ireland medal on Sunday, and Dean Rock, who won his eighth, have already hinted at retirement. If they do go, they will leave as history makers.

No senior inter-county footballer has won more All-Ireland medals than McCarthy, Cluxton, and Michael Fitzsimons.

"I'm thrilled for those lads," said Fenton, the son of a Killarney man. "To get to nine All-Irelands and to sit above those Kerry lads of the '70s and '80s, Jesus, I'll go to bed happy at night thinking that we helped to get them there.

"I definitely won't get nine myself, don't worry. But seven is unbelievable, honestly. I'm 30 this year so I'm certainly not the right side of age.

"I'm just so relieved, so happy for Dessie, for Maccer, for Clucko....like, we haven't even talked about Clucko!

"It's unbelievable. I'll go to bed with a smile on my face in future thinking that Maccer went up those steps."