Dessie Farrell: For some Dublin players this could be the last dance

Dessie Farrell has insisted players will make up their own minds about their inter-county futures during the club season.

Dean Rock (33) has indicated his free, the last score of Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final, could be his last act as a Dublin footballer while the three nine-time All-Ireland SFC winners – Stephen Cluxton (41), Mick Fitzsimons (34) and James McCarthy (33) – may have also played their last game for the county.

There will also be question marks over the continued presence of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion in the panel after they returned for this season having been out of the panel for the last three and two years respectively.

Although he has another season left in his current term, Farrell could also choose to step away. Former Dublin star Ciarán Whelan suggested as much during his RTÉ punditry duty following the final. "Dessie could close the door on this now and go out and say he’s done his bit and go out on top.”

Whatever about his own future, Farrell won't be applying any pressure on his players to make decision.

Asked about the sense of Sunday being a last hurrah, he said: “We didn’t really speak collectively about that. There was an understanding that for some this could be the last dance so to speak and we didn’t try to leverage or use that because sometimes that can be inauthentic, and you’re trying to create a crutch or a hook that may not necessarily work to your advantage.

“They’re all going to be individual decisions for everybody involved and I think yesterday was about that group coming together and it didn’t really matter who was in the group. It was a case of a strong bond developing over the last nine months.

“Being part of the team, the dynamics can be different from one team to another but that sense of cohesion and sense of brotherhood was great amongst the group. You can overstep the mark and try and contrive or manufacture that into something that isn’t natural or organic but there was a lovely flow to the season for us.

“We got the timing right and that blend of youth and experience seemed to work as well. That was what yesterday was about. Not necessarily about what was to come or who might be there in the future. We didn’t travel that road. It was more about who we have here at the minute and to be grateful for all those individuals.”

Twelve days out from the final, Farrell was untypically emotional speaking about his captain James McCarthy. He wouldn’t admit Dublin tapped too much into what this game meant to certain players but said: “We definitely wouldn’t shy away from it and of course you don’t want it spilling over but it’s nice to see individuals within our group wear their hearts on their sleeves sometimes or really talk about how they’re feeling about different things. That would be encouraged but it’s a hand you wouldn’t overplay either. There’s a time and a place for all this type of thing.

“It’s just allowing players be themselves and being comfortable in their own skin within and around the group is very important. That sense of belonging that it didn’t matter how long you were around the group or how new you were to it.”