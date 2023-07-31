Record-breaking crowd set to attend All-Ireland Camogie final between Cork and Waterford

Camogie is braced for a record-breaking All-Ireland final Sunday as a crowd in excess of 30,000 is forecast for the meeting of Cork and Waterford.

The 24,730 that watched the 2019 decider between Galway and Kilkenny stands as the largest ever All-Ireland camogie final attendance, but that figure is set to be smashed this weekend by a first final meeting of neighbours Cork and Waterford.

The Déise, appearing in only their second final and first since 1945, are chasing a historic first O’Duffy Cup triumph. Cork, meanwhile, are trying to avoid a first three-in-a-row of All-Ireland final losses since 1989. The county last reached the summit in 2018.

Cork’s 2007 defeat to Wexford is the sole camogie final to break the 30,000 barrier, the game watched by an audience of 33,154. That figure, though, was significantly inflated by the All-Ireland U21 hurling final undercard between Galway and Dublin.

The Camogie Association has already enjoyed a bumper semi-final crowd this summer, with 7,250 attending the semi-final double-header at UPMC Nowlan Park last Saturday week.

Waterford brought nearly as much support to Nowlan Park as the other three counties combined, and manager Seán Power is confident of another large following this Sunday.

“For the sake of the sport itself, you want to get bums on seats. From a Waterford point of view, the more Waterford noise we have the better,” said the Déise boss.

“I understand the support is going to come. There are buses going from here, there, and everywhere. The more we have at it, the more of a spectacle it will become.”

His Cork counterpart, Matthew Twomey, doesn’t want Cork to be outnumbered as Waterford’s semi-final opponents Tipperary were.

“The semi-final crowd Waterford had was huge. It affected Tipperary, there are no two ways about it,” said Twomey.

“We had a bad start last year in the All-Ireland final. But when Fiona [Keating] got the goal, the Cork crowd turned, and we could feel it. The players commented on that at half-time.

“We hope the Cork crowd comes out and supports us. The players deserve it. They are an unbelievable set of players.”