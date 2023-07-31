'It was hard fought out there' but Brian Clifford drives Bishopstown to victory against Ilen Rovers

Cork Senior AFC Group C

Bishopstown 1-12 Ilen Rovers 0-4

Brian Clifford helped orchestrate a convincing Bishopstown Bon Secours Cork Senior AFC victory over Ilen Rovers in Clonakilty on Sunday evening.

The influential Clifford finished with five points and provided the assist for Kieran McFadden’s goal to get Bishopstown’s campaign off to a winning start.

“It was difficult for both teams with the wind and the rain making it a physical battle,” Bishopstown selector Adrian O’Donovan said.

“Both teams gave it everything. We were under no illusions that we were going to get a fierce battle from Ilen Rovers and we did. Yes, we came away with a few points to spare in the end but it was hard-fought out there.”

Rovers, relegated from the Premier SFC in 2022, faced off against an opponent that suffered the same fate 12 months before.

Both teams had to contend with awful weather conditions as incessant rain turned the first half of this Group C clash into a battle of wills.

Peter O’Driscoll opened the scoring courtesy of a delicious effort but Brian Clifford responded after 3 minutes.

A scrappy period delivered little in the way of attractive football and it wasn’t until the 19th minute that corner-back Michael Murphy raised the next white flag on behalf of the maroon and white’s.

Prior to that, Brian Clifford setup Paul Honohan for a close-range opportunity that was blazed wide.

Undeterred, Bishopstown took advantage of their opponents erratic shooting and added two quick-fire scores via Clifford and Honohan.

Unable to make any headway, Ilen Rovers were punished when Brian Clifford released Kieran McFadden to palm the ball into the net.

Sean O’Donovan curled over Ilen’s first point in 28 minutes but the west Cork club changed ends 1-4 to 0-2 behind.

McFadden and Clifford increased their side’s advantage to seven shortly after the resumption before the former was black-carded.

It mattered little as Liam O’Driscoll and Brian Clifford (free) added to Bishopstown’s total either side of a couple of Rovers scores via Michael Sheehy.

A fractious ending saw Bishopstown comfortably see out the remaining time and win by an eleven-point margin.

“We have three weeks to regroup for our next championship game against Dohenys,” Adrian O’Donovan added.

“They will be a phenomenal adversary and Newcestown a week after that. This is a very tight group and it is going to be very hard to get out of.” Scorers for Bishopstown: B Clifford 0-5 (0-2 frees), K McFadden 1-1, C Dunne 0-2 (0-2 frees), M Murphy, P Honnohan, L O’Driscoll and S Collins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ilen Rovers: M Sheehy 0-2, P O’Driscoll and S O’Donovan 0-1 each.

BISHOPSTOWN: C Hynes; M Murphy, M Power, D Quaid; K Murphy, E Byrne, N Gough (captain); D O’Connor, J Murphy; D O’Donovan, M Nunan, L O’Driscoll; K McFadden, P Honohan, B Clifford.

Subs: C Dunne for M Nunan (42), S Collins for L O’Driscoll (48), L Arslan for J Murphy (58).

ILEN ROVERS: D O’Sullivan; S O’Shea, S Minihane, J Davis; C O’Driscoll, J Collins (captain), D Collins; Peadar O’Driscoll, Peter O’Driscoll; A O’Driscoll, S O’Donovan, K O’Driscoll; D MacEoin, M Sheehy, C Harrington.

Subs: A O’Sullivan for A O’Driscoll (25), D O’Driscoll for K O’Driscoll (39), A Holland for D MacEoin (44).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Shamrocks).