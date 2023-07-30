Sam Maguire-clinching free 'probably' Rock's 'last act'

Dean Rock helped to clinch All-Ireland success for Dublin with the insurance point at Croke Park and then admitted he's 'probably' going to retire.

The veteran attacker was introduced in the 69th minute and converted the game's last score, a free in the sixth minute of stoppage time to secure a landmark two-point win.

It was Rock's seventh time to come off the bench in this year's Championship having only started one game this summer, the round robin win over Kildare at Nowlan Park. In all, he contributed 1-7 from the bench in this year's Championship.

At 33 years of age, the eight-time All-Ireland winner conceded in an emotional post-match interview that his late, late score was likely to be his 'last act' in a Dublin jersey.

"It's a nice moment," said Rock, who previously kicked the winning point in the 2017 final win over Mayo. "It's a totally different season this year for me in terms of being in and out of the team - but you have to accept it and that's the way it is. Ultimately, that probably could be my last act playing for Dublin so it's certainly a nice way to go out.

"And it's my daughter's first birthday as well today. It was special, and look, I'm 33 now, had a fantastic career. We won't write it off yet but, yeah, (this) could be the last."

Asked to clarify if he was essentially retiring, Rock said: "We'll try to get back with the club the next couple of weeks and make a decision then. But yeah, to be honest, it probably would be my last act in that kick. Yeah, not everyone gets to go out on those terms."

Dublin captain and Ballymun clubmate James McCarthy spoke in a similar way in a separate interview when he also hinted at retirement, stating that the win wasn't a 'bad way probably to wrap it up'.

McCarthy will perform best man duties at Rock's wedding in a fortnight. Between now and then, Rock will jet off with pals for a stag party in Marbella.

"My groomsmen are Ciaran (Kilkenny) and John Small as well," said Rock. "I owe a lot to the Dublin team as well. We've had some incredible magic moments over the last 10 years."

Rock indicated that it's time for a new generation of Dublin heroes to take the reins.

"It's now the likes of Paddy Small, Sean Bugler, Evan Comerford, Lee Gannon, it's their team now," he said. "Myself, James, Fenton, Ciaran, we're hanging on their coat-tails now. So it's up to them now to go on. They've experienced it now and, from my experience, when you get a taste of it, you don't ever want to let it go again.

"So it's probably a warning for the rest of the country that those boys in there are very hungry and ready to kick on again. So another six-in-a-row hopefully!"