Wins for Effin, Blackrock, Na Piarsaigh and Bruff in the opening round of the Limerick PIHC

There was victories for Effin, Blackrock, Na Piarsaigh and Bruff in the opening round of the Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship.

Nickie Quaid returned to the playing field just one-week after helping the Treaty county to their historic victory in Croke Park. He lined out at centre-back as Effin defeated Newcastle West in Ballyagran.

Limerick panellist Fergal O’Connor also impressed for the boys in green. The duo helped the south Limerick side to a 0-19 to 0-9 win.

Their Western opponents will hope to knock on the senior door in what is their third year at the grade. However, a total of 15 Newcastle wides hindered their challenge, with Effin 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at half-time. Paddy O’Donovan helped himself to a total of 0-10 as Effin streaked to victory with the aid of the wind in the second half.

David Reidy lined out wearing no. 13, but played at centre back yet still hit four points as Dromin-Athlacca fell to a narrow 0-16 to 1-12 defeat to Blackrock in Kilmallock. The tightest of margins was held at half-time with the Kilfinane-Ardpatrick side 0-8 to 0-7 ahead. Blackrock did enough, despite the concession of a second half goal from Daniel Scully to hold onto the victory.

Na Piarsaigh’s second string - promoted last winter - were 1-20 to 1-17 winners over Glenroe, who had sub Limerick keeper, David McCarthy in goal. Trailing by nine at half-time, the city side had 1-2 from substitute David Sheppard, while Pat Gleeson chipped in with a dozen points on Thursday evening.

It is the first time that a second 15 has fielded in the Premier Intermediate grade, emphasising the depth of talent available to the Caherdaving side. Shane Dowling was left out of the side with last year's senior netminder Evan Condon between the posts. Dowling looks set to line out for the seniors as number one against Partrickswell next weekend.

Bruff - beaten in last years decider - claimed a four-point victory over Cappamore. Despite a number of absentees, including the injured Seán Finn, the Stars produced a dominant final quarter to take the points.

Goals from Josh Keating and David Browne were key, while Danny O’Leary scored a pair of sideline cuts. PJ Hogan’s goal had put Cappamore eight ahead by the quarter hour, but they failed to see off Jerry O’Connor’s charges.

Limerick’s Premier Intermediate grade sees eight sides battle over seven rounds for a place in the top four, before semi-finals and the final decides who moves into the Senior grade.