How the Dublin players rated in their All-Ireland win over Kerry 

Stephen Cluxton: 8

Conceded a first Championship goal in 961 minutes (plus stoppage time) when Paul Geaney netted but his place-kicking, from kickouts and with two points scored from dead balls, was immaculate. A ninth Celtic Cross at 41 years of age. Remarkable.

Eoin Murchan: 7

Injury restricted Murchan earlier on this season. It was the back end of the All-Ireland group stages before he got going but he was a busy boy here with a watching brief on Paudie Clifford and a roving assignment going forward. Did well.

Davy Byrne: 7

Interesting tussle here between Byrne and Paul Geaney, who he kept close tabs on for long periods, and yet the Kerryman still struck for 1-1 from play and probably should have claimed an earlier goal as well.

Michael Fitzsimons: 8

Another of the three to claim a record ninth title. He did it on the back of an afternoon chasing David Clifford who only scored once from play and kicked five wides. Was that more Clifford’s waywardness or Fitzsimon’s attentions? A great day, regardless.

James McCarthy: 6

Another going for the ninth, Dublin’s dynamo eventually picked up a deserved yellow after a number of earlier fouls and was in and out of this. Still, the first Ballymun Kickhams man to lift the Sam Maguire.

John Small: 7

Just the seventh All-Ireland medal for Small who was solid and disciplined at the back on a wet and greasy day that was always going to make life that bit easier for defenders (and forwards).

Lee Gannon: 7

Nominated for Young Footballer of the Year last term, he picked up a yellow for a careless clash with Shane Ryan in the first-half but Gannon was a consistent presence in the Kerry half of the field throughout, linking play well.

Brian Fenton: 7

A Rolls Royce of a player who picked up two points from play, both from trademark runs down the throat of the opposing midfield and defence. Squeezed every last drop from that engine without dominating the middle third.

Brian Howard: 7

Was abroad at the start of the season and only kicked into gear for the Leinster final. There was talk that he would play a supporting role in managing Clifford but actually spent a tonne of time shadowing Sean O’Shea instead and blocked Geaney’s early goal attempt.

Paul Mannion: 8

Back from retirement this year and hadn't rediscovered the heights of yore but came closer here. Kicked four wides, so it wasn’t perfect, but Mannion was heavily involved in general play and kicked four of his five points on the run, Excellent.

Ciaran Kilkenny: 7

The subject of so much speculation before throw-in and he eventually started with the No.18 jersey on his back. The human metronome in Dublin teams of the recent past, he was in and out of this one, providing a few crucial touches on the way.

Paddy Small: 7

Shipped a yellow for a high challenge on Stephen O’Brien in an otherwise quiet first-half that seemed to pass him by but scored that crucial second-half goal after Colm Basquel’s intercept and feed. Also claimed a point late on.

Cormac Costello: 6

The only one of the six starters from last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry, Costello had been in fine form this season but endured a quiet afternoon here with just one free to his name and taken off after 54 minutes.

Con O’Callaghan: 7

Missed last year’s semi-final and coming in on the back of a good but not great year. Didn’t take an easy mark twice but the second choice resulted in a thumper against the bar. Stitched together some good interlinking play besides.

Colm Basquel: 8

Another who was quiet in the first period but hit gear after it. Basquel scored two points early on after the restart, intercepted the ball and fed Paddy Small for the goal and played key roles in the last two game-winning points.

Replacements: 7 Jack McCaffrey injected some pace into the Dublin advances, Sean McMahon played one superb pass for a key point and Dean Rock scored the clinching free. A decent impact from the bench if not the key, game-winning impact that many predicted.