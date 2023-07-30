Tony Leen: The Dubs who dared won. Kerry must live with the regrets.

THEY starred each other down for 70 stultifying minutes and turned All-Ireland Sunday into a six-minute final.

Locked at 1-13 apiece with the clock red, the veracity of the perceived wisdom that Dublin had deadlier hardware down the stretch was about to be scrutinised. Kerry, in search of back-to-back titles, had spent much of the afternoon at Croke Park with their foot hovering over brake and accelerator, too often the former.

The sides were level on 55 minutes at 1-11 and over 82,000 spectators were still unsure why they all weren’t on the edge of their seats. David Clifford wided with his right, Adrian Spillane fumbled the ball in a scoring position, Tom O’Sullivan ballooned an effort coming in onto his left side, and David Clifford repeated the miscue from the same quarter - these came in a parcel of critical time between the 55th and 61st minutes.

If Jack O’Connor was keening around his back lawn wondering how Kerry came up shy in 2011, he will need fresh boundaries to tread this time. Toorsaleen may not be high enough.

Ironically, the Kingdom’s impressive ability to repel Dublin at the other end and emerge with fresh opportunities to put their nemesis away was feeding their belief that they hadn’t thrown away the All-Ireland. It is a rare and weird day when Kerry’s defence is plotting the chart towards the retention of Sam Maguire.

Dublin’s approach had a lot less embroidery and greater urgency about it from the get-go and now, in the championship moments with the place sodden, they strode for home, energised by the bank of blue on the Hill. The leg-up they needed had come on 46 minutes, a gift from Gavin White of an equalising Paddy Small goal at a point when they trailed by three.

Afterwards Jack O’Connor referred at least three times in seven minutes of media to the ‘bolt of electricity’ that a Dublin goal generates at that end of the ground. When Small’s deflected effort nestled in the net beyond Shane Ryan, it was all aboard on the scoreboard, but Kerry’s climb suddenly felt steeper.

The sides jabbed and pawed away at each other until it finally got real when six minutes of lost time was added. Kerry’s Micheál Burns got a heroic block on Colm Basquel but the blue tide was rising. Shane Ryan parried the follow up but Paul Mannion popped the lead score.

When Paddy Small’s goal had levelled earlier, Kerry retorted with three points to put themselves 1-11 to 1-8 up on 50 minutes. Paudie Clifford claimed two of them. In a final that wasn’t going to be David Clifford’s, we began anointing his brother as the game’s breakout performer. However the miscues, muddled thinking and the misses drained Kerry. On this day, in this year of all tough years, David Clifford wasn’t going to tunnel the Kingdom out of bother. Briain O Beaglaoich walked into a Dublin ambush – he wasn’t the first – and Dean Rock closed out the win with what may prove his last kick in blue into the Hill.

“It’s not a bad way to wrap it up, is it? A lot of lads have their own decisions,” suggested Dublin’s magnificent captain James McCarthy. He wears his cloak lightly, as does his manager Dessie Farrell. They are true ambassadors for their kin and county.

“I’ve no hesitation in saying this is the most special one,” added McCarthy. “We knew we were good enough once we got a few lads back.”

With a fresh pint of Guinness in his paw, Farrell’s half-hearted efforts to rein in the farewell tour had an air of futility about them.

“Fairytales do come through,” added the manager.

Putting six All-Ireland titles in succession on their back may not have layered Dublin in teflon but it’s done wonders for their decision-making in the clutch moments. That they’ve been in so many tight corners and boxed clever offered them a window to escape once Kerry hadn’t punched out their lights by the hour mark.

There will be long winter nights in the Kingdom – again – wondering how they haven’t got the better of the big blue. To the largest extent, the answer lies in their approach to the task. As the build-up salivated at the prospect of a proper game of football breaking out to climax the campaign, coyness took hold.

Dublin’s Stephen Cluxton celebrates after the game

The fuse on 2023 burnt out before the anthem.

O’Connor spoke of Dublin’s four-man banks of obstacle in the first period but Kerry’s approach was ponderous, over-indulgent and full of largely unintelligent movement down well-advertised channels. This might all have been in the calculations hatched in Killarney but they were having a negligible impact on Dublin, the stupefied crowd and the All-Ireland itself. Those benefiting from management’s judgement with a start were doing little to justify the faith shown. Paul Geaney scuffed a brilliant early goal chance, and neither wing forward, Stephen O’Brien or Dara Moynihan, could punch a hole worth the name. David Clifford couldn’t get in the game.

When O’Connor and Dessie Farrell pulled back the drapes on All-Ireland final morning, their hearts must have dropped a fathom. The scope for a dry sod and ball at Croke Park looked to have been compromised by the sort of weather that had already dulled golf’s Open Championship and the decisive Ashes test. However it would be facile to apportion any blame for a numbing first half on the elements. Kerry, for all their greyness, still looked likelier to create a decisive moment, but the game’s two most potent sides combined to produce 35 minutes of dire drivel.

And then the final underwent a Clifford transformation. The number of David touches in the first period could be measured on one hand and may have been a contributing factor to the stadium inertia.

It was symptomatic of Kerry’s lack of thrust that he won a ball in the badlands under the Hill and Cusack Stand but Clifford had enough awareness still to find the short run from Paul Geaney that climaxed with the game’s opening goal.

“The worst possible time to concede a goal,” admitted James McCarthy afterwards but we didn’t change much at the interval because we knew we were doing things ok.”

Kerry had Dublin at arm’s length and without momentum until the fateful turnover and goal. Whether that would have sufficed in the long run remains in the realm of conjecture, but as long as Dublin were in touching distance come squeaky bum time, they were a smarter punt to outlast Kerry.

At several points of a tough, tight Kerry-Dublin final, there were extraordinary levels of quietness around the stadium. Watchers of football are sadly conditioned now to slide-rule strategy punctuated by flashes of excitement.

The referee, David Gough, had a strong afternoon, penalising foul play off the ball – though James McCarthy benefited from his leniency - and when he whistled back a David Clifford wide in the 68th minute for a tap over free from Sean O’Shea to level, there was still little sense that extra time was inevitable.

Kerry had butchered enough promising situations to heighten the inevitability of a Dublin haymaker late doors. In the end, they didn’t require the knockout blow of McManamon or Diarmuid Connolly. Simple efficiency from Mannion and Rock blew out Kerry’s candles.

It was oddly appropriate.