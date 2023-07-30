Three takeaways from Dublin's narrow All-Ireland final win over Kerry

Cloud nine

Michael Fitzsimons, Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy. Welcome to cloud nine. As the final whistle sounded, golden confetti came raining down and blue washed all over the field. Brian Fenton stood with clenched fists in front of the Davin end. Cormac Costello headed to the Hill and was greeted by a wall of commotion. McCarthy was somewhere around the middle, consoling and celebrating. Then he found Fitzsimons and wrapped him in a delirious embrace, leaning back and looking up to the capital sky in near disbelief.

“We had to fight hard for that,” McCarthy said in his post-match interview. “It was a tough two years. It was only on the players, nothing to do with management. We were disappointed with how we handled ourselves the last two years, very disappointed with how we lost two semi-finals.” Long after the celebrations had moved indoors, McCarthy came back out to the middle of Croke Park with Dean Rock and Fitzsimons for a quiet moment together.

The final question he was asked was a simple one. What does it mean to don the blue jersey?

“It is a huge honour. Maybe it is my last time, I’m not sure. I need to reflect over the next couple of months. But if it is, it is special. This place is truly special.”

It wasn’t about kickouts or benches, this was swung by shooting depth

Referee David Gough tends to give advantage when he can. Early in the first half, he raised his hand to indicate Kerry would have a free for a foul on Paudie Clifford. As the play continued selector Mike Quirke sprung up and immediately started to organise their press, encouraging Paul Murphy to step up and goalkeeper Shane Ryan to come out. Stephen Cluxton still found a long target and seconds later Brian Fenton scored.

Shortly after, James McCarthy thundered into Sean O’Shea and another scored free resulted. Once again, from the set-piece Kerry pressed. Once again, Cluxton got it off long to his left. That play ended in a Cormac Costello free. In total the 41-year-old was 10/10 on his first half kickouts. Shane Ryan was 8/10 but neither team scored from the other’s kickout in the entire game.

For all the focus on replacements, Kerry’s bench broke even today. Killian Spillane came on and kicked a point, Dean Rock logged a free at the other end. That was not a costly aspect.

Remarkably, Dublin could afford for Con O’Callaghan to be kept scoreless and still triumph. Kerry needed David Clifford to be on it. Dublin had eight different scorers. Kerry had five. Dublin had three shots more. Sean O’Shea missed one free. Costello, Rock and Cluxton converted every chance provided to them. In a game of fine margins, Dublin shaded all of the shooting ones.

Matchup surprises

Just before throw-in, Michael Fitzsimons made his way towards David Clifford for their expected matchup. The shocks came elsewhere. John Small sidled up beside Paudie Clifford with Brian Howard starting out on Sean O’Shea. As both teams mirrored each other, the man-markers adjusted and routinely switched. Lee Gannon and Eoin Murchan were called upon to stand in and allow Howard to sit.

At the other end, Kerry’s rearguard kept to their designated attacker. Tadhg Morley bested Con O’Callaghan. Tom O’Sullivan went to Cormac Costello, Paul Murphy was on Colm Basquel and Jason Foley took Paul Mannion. Paddy Small went stride-for-stride with Gavin White.

The top of the bill bout saw Clifford clip an early point. The stalwart stuck manfully to his task and held his own for the first half. There was one concerning moment when Clifford collected a ball in front of the Cusack Stand and burst away, leaving his man sliding across the turf. Davey Byrne reacted expertly and covered back.

Just before half-time, Clifford collected a pass right in the corner with Fitzsimons standing him up. It was, for the vast majority, a safe spot. Yet Howard knows precisely what the 2022 Player of The Year can do so sprinted away from the D to cover across. It left Paul Geaney one-on-one near the square and a sensational pass delivered the game’s first goal.

Fitzsimons bested the contest from then on. Clifford continued to get shots off, but his radar short-circuited in the downpour. He finished with 0-3, one free and five wides.