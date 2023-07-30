Fitzsimons: Dessie and management have shouldered the criticism for us 

Teams often take criticism and flak when things don't go to plan.

For this Dublin team, an end to their six years of dominance, it was going to be no different. More on that in a minute.

The six-in-a-row came to an end in 2021 when Tyrone took Sam Maguire home, Kerry did so in 2022.

Dublin's first final appearance since that win over Mayo in 2020 was an opportunity for the Dublin panel and management to right the wrongs of the two previous years.

And that they did.

A back-and-forth, turnover-filled affair was swung late on by a Paul Mannion point, coupled with a Dean Rock free, but it was the man-marking duties of Dublin's Mick Fitzsimons on Kerry's star man David Clifford that had a significant bearing on the game.

Fitzsimons' pressure subdued Clifford's influence, who certainly didn't have his best day in front of goal.

Now a nine-time All-Ireland winner, alongside Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy, Fitzsimons was slow to take the plaudits for the victory, instead pointing to the influence of his teammates and the overall impact of manager Dessie Farrell.

"This is a culmination of the hard work since 2021. Especially the management, they've taken serious, serious blows. They've shouldered a lot of the criticism for us and we've performed poorly for two years as a team, very inconsistent. That has affected us in Championship," Fitzsimons said in an interview with RTÉ post-match.

"I know it was scrappy and it mightn't have been the picturesque game that everybody wanted, but for us to go out, a lot of it is doing it for them and doing for the teammates.

"Like James McCarthy, how could you not just love the guy? He's just such a warrior. With him leading us into battle each day, it's easy to come back year-on-year."

On his ferocious battle with Clifford, the Dublin full-back said: "Ah, it's the same as any other game, we've Kev Mc (Kevin McManamon) helping us out and we've had plenty preparation. I've marked David before, he's a great footballer.

"It's about sticking to your own game plan and how you implement that. If you look back at that, anything I did was because someone else was around me, when I slipped or anything happened, my teammates were there to back me up. That's what it's all about."

Dublin veteran Fitzsimons, pivoting back to Farrell and the management team, praised their resilience and protective nature over the last number of years.

"That's what I alluded to at the start, he never put in on us when it was us. He was phenomenal."