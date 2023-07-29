Mike Quirke hails Kerry's unfairly 'maligned' Jack Barry

The David Clifford phenomenon routinely attracts a giddy crowd to the sideline and Kerry’s management team were never more grateful for it than they were in O’Moore Park.

The new format ensures plans have to be adaptable. In May, Mayo delivered Kerry’s first championship defeat at home since 1995. With only the top team guaranteed a quarter-final, selector Mike Quirke was making plans for a preliminary quarter-final until he caught a glimpse of a starstruck fan and his phone on that dramatic final day.

“We’re all learning on the fly this year because we haven’t seen this structure before,” says Quirke.

“You’re above in Portlaoise playing Louth and planning to play the weekend after. There is a young lad around 12 years of age who comes down by the sideline taking pictures of David Clifford and we’re looking at his phone to see that Cork were winning the game (against Mayo.)

“Suddenly we have a two-week break. It is very difficult to plan and know exactly what you’re doing. We’re all doing it for the first time. But games every two weeks is fantastic and brilliant. It is what you want as anybody involved in this thing – players, coaches, managers.”

So even though reaching this point has taken some trial and error they still enter the decider as marginal favourites. Publicly that is because of the prolific Clifford and his chief lieutenant, Sean O’Shea. That sentiment is particularly strong after the semi-final. Quirke challenges it.

“Obviously David Clifford and Seanie O’Shea, they kicked the scores, but there were so many guys that did stuff in that second half that wouldn’t be obvious to people that are not watching as closely, or in the same capacity as we are, that we would be so pleased about.”

The collective. That is a constant theme with Kerry. Three of their ticket were made available at their All-Ireland final media day, Quirke as well as Jack O’Connor and Diarmuid Murphy. Murphy stresses it is a collaborative setup and Quirke doubles down. This is not about any individual at any level.

“You have a good mix. Paddy (Tally) coming from Tyrone, they see the game very differently to the way Jack would see it. Maybe some of the basketball stuff that I would have looked at is a different angle to what Murph would see from a goalkeeping perspective.

“Jason McGahan coming from Armagh is very academic but also has these guys purring at a top physical condition. Arthur Fitz would have been involved with a lot of schools’ football and the key thing with all of those people are that they have a lot of good people skills.

“If you you’re good with people and a group that can come together and share ideas, can argue about different things and can fight your corner, and you have a group of players that are even-keeled and that are mature, then it works really.”

At this point of the season the focus is on the star on top. Before it kicked off there was much discussion about the absent star. David Moran’s retirement left a void in midfield that Diarmuid O’Connor is starting to fill. As Quirke can attest, the Kingdom have a proud tradition of an unheralded partner and that is where Jack Barry comes in.

“I actually played a few holes of golf with David Moran, and David was delighted. David felt that he was getting better now after every game that he has missed since. It’s always the way,” he says with a smile.

“Diarmuid is obviously getting a lot of the headlines over the last couple of games because he is putting scores on the board, but Jack Barry is continually maligned. I think the guy does so many really positive things for the team. People talk about tracking back, but Jack has also become far more effective on the ball.

“He’s far more effective at making that first pass forward by kicking the ball, by getting inside and being a threat offensively too. Maybe not scoring but by attracting bodies and doing different things.”

Plus, it’s not just about them. It takes a village.

“Midfield is no longer goalkeeper and two midfielders. You could have against Dublin, that one of your inside defenders could have more kick-outs won than a midfielder. It’s just the way the game is gone. Midfield is about the collective.”