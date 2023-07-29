Up and running Ciara O'Sullivan eager for return to Cork's 'norm' 

Watching Ciara O’Sullivan glide up and down the field at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds a fortnight ago and watching O’Sullivan kick five from play, you’d not think this was a 32-year-old with two bulging discs, a dodgy knee, and all the other wear and tear that comes with 16 seasons on the road.

We wouldn’t dream of saying that O’Sullivan rolled back the clock with her All-Ireland quarter-final player of the match performance because, simply put, the half-forward has never stopped rolling and raiding since the late Éamonn Ryan called the then 17-year-old into the Cork panel for the 2008 season.

O’Sullivan was slow out of bed for the 2023 campaign. Those bulging discs meant she didn’t see game-time until the fourth round of the league. Those bulging discs meant she had to assess whether she was even in a position to return at all.

“At the start of the year, a lot of my reluctance to come back was because of the trouble with my back,” the eight-time All-Ireland winner explains.

“I always wanted to come back, but it was a question of would I be physically able. I really wanted to play, but by the same token, I wouldn't do things by half measures.

“At the start of the year, when I wasn't able to train because of my back, that’s where my reluctance to come back came from.”

Cork’s strength and conditioning coach Paul Howard recommended O’Sullivan go see a chiropractor to resolve and relieve her back troubles.

She heeded his advice and lay on a chiropractor’s table every week for well over a month. She’s still attending six months on, even if the sessions are now more spaced out.

“There was a lot of realignment work, and apparently one of my legs is longer than the other, so that was feeding into it as well. I have to say I found the chiropractor brilliant and a huge help.”

At this point in the season, all treatable table work is more about maintenance and management and making sure O’Sullivan can get out on the field for the days Cork need her most.

“I've been on the road a while, so I don't do every single training. I'll do a bike session instead every now and then because I am not able to do all the pitch sessions that the girls who are a bit younger are able to do.

“Our physio, Sinead O’Regan, also has to get a lot of credit for getting me out on the pitch every weekend.”

Having failed to reach the last four last season - the first time the county was not involved in the semi-final line-up since 2010 - Shane Ronayne’s Cork are back within an hour of the showpiece event.

But goal number one for O’Sullivan this evening in Thurles is to last longer than the eight minutes she was on the field for the 2021 semi-final defeat to Meath.

Bending over to pick up the ball, a fairly innocuous nudge on the back saw the four-time All-Star fall awkwardly, fracturing her shoulder and suffering a grade 3 ligament tear in the process.

Not that any of that or the screaming pain she was experiencing were foremost in her thoughts as she contemplated a return to an All-Ireland semi-final still in its infancy.

“I remember the paramedics trying to give me gas on the field and I was saying to them that if I take that I won't be allowed to play on. They were like, trust me, you won't be playing on.

“I was brought to the Mater and watched the game there. We were well up and I was saying to myself, I’ll be back for the final, but we never got there.”

Blocking their path on this occasion is a Dublin team who've had Cork’s number in their last three championship meetings.

Indeed, it was this shift in their relationship from 2017 onward that has Cork seven years without an All-Ireland crown and three years without even a final appearance. Unthinkable gaps when you consider the four-in-a-row chasing, all-conquering set-up that O’Sullivan joined 15 years ago.

“When you come in at 17 and you are there in the final in 2008, ‘09, ‘11, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, ‘15, and ‘16, you just think that is the norm. It is not complete naivete. There is a realisation too that you are very lucky and that this isn't the norm in other counties. But for us here in Cork, for years it was the norm.

“You can take that for granted and you kind of only realise you did when it is gone and when you go through 2017, ‘18, ‘19, ‘20, ‘21, and ‘22 without winning one.

“At the time, while very appreciative of the norm for us being to make finals, there was maybe a bit of [taking that for granted]. That's definitely not the case now, though.

“There is a great bunch of girls there at the moment and it would be just great to get to an All-Ireland final with them.”