O'Shea's injury a blow but 'nothing is going to derail' Quill's side

Driving over to Currans on Tuesday evening for training, Declan Quill was anxious. How could he not be?

It had been 36 hours since the Kerry camp had received news of Siofra O’Shea’s season-ending cruciate injury. And while there is never a good time to lose your captain and championship top-scorer from open play, losing her less than a week out from an All-Ireland semi-final would definitely rank as one of the worst possible dates on the calendar for such misfortune to befall O’Shea and the group she leads.

Driving over to Currans, Quill wondered and worried about the collective morale of the group and how he and fellow joint-manager Darragh Long might lift it off the floor.

He wondered and worried about how the players would train and might an understandable fear pervade the panel at picking up an injury as innocuously as O’Shea had when landing awkwardly inside in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday morning.

Tuesday's training began with a chat. O’Shea and her loss had to be waked before they could move forward.

“We had an initial talk where it was like a morgue. It was like a part of our family was after dying,” said Quill.

Thereafter, the players gathered themselves and went to work.

“We had a fantastic session. I came out of Currans absolutely buzzing at the reaction of the girls and the training session they put in.

“They know how important Siofra is to us and how much of a blow it is to her, but they also know we are on a bit of a mission too and nothing is going to derail our focus. I did say [at training] we have to move on from it. The weekend is too important to us.”

And who was there in the middle of the session making sure all focus shifted back to Mayo only the injured O’Shea.

“She was there egging on the girls as they trained. Even though she is only 21 years of age, the girls have so much respect for her. After a terrible blow to herself and after doing her cruciate for the second time in three years, her first reaction was to get behind the team. I couldn't say enough about her. She is absolutely fantastic.”

Full-forward O’Shea top-scored with 1-1 when the Kingdom dumped out three-in-a-row chasing Meath a fortnight ago. Quill knows they won far more than a quarter-final that wet Saturday night in Tralee.

“The biggest significance of that quarter-final is there were a couple of thousand people at it. The young girls and young fellas of Tralee were there to watch a Kerry ladies team beat the All-Ireland champions and that will have a knock-on effect for the next couple of years.

“The crowds out on the field afterwards were brilliant to see. I eventually had to go out and rescue a couple of the players, the likes of Cáit Lynch and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, because I thought they were going to get pneumonia.

“I didn't want to do it because I didn't want to spoil anyone's night in terms of anyone who didn't get an autograph or photo, but you have to be practical too.”

He’s confident of another large following against Mayo and that the Kerry supporters heading to Dublin a day early will build the ladies semi-final in Thurles into their weekend itinerary.

“We get a lot of the feeling from Geraldine O'Shea [former Kerry star] who works in John Dowling Sports in the centre of Tralee and anyone that has gone into Ger over the past week has been telling her, ‘we are going to Thurles on Saturday and Croke Park on Sunday’.

“I think we won a lot of new supporters that night in Tralee.”

The task now is to give them a second All-Ireland final to look forward to in the weeks ahead. Not since 1990 have the Kingdom women reached back-to-back deciders.

“It would be another massive step forward for this group to get back to an All-Ireland final.”