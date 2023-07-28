Unfinished business for the Kerryman who can't catch a break

A hamstring ruptured and two roads diverged.

Coming out of Omagh’s Healy Park on the first Sunday of March, Stefan Okunbor went his way and Kerry went theirs.

A reluctant uncoupling, the same as their previous separations.

As the county’s Sam Maguire defence limped from Fitzgerald Stadium across the border to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and on up to road to Croker, via O’Moore Park, Okunbor travelled his own journey.

Starting out from Bangkok, he went south to Koh Tao Island. Returning to the mainland, he took up lodgings with a farming family in rural Chiang Mai. Next to Vietnam, to Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. The final leg brought him to Melbourne and its familiar environs.

For company there was a bag on his back and a head full of thoughts that needed unpacking.

It’s All-Ireland final week in Tralee. Okunbor and his backpack are home a fortnight. This weekend’s itinerary takes him up the road as a spectator. The plan was to travel as a starter.

On this week of all weeks, Okunbor is entitled to feel aggrieved. He’s entitled to sulk and be sour and rage at his rotten luck.

But there is no self-pity or stored anger. There is instead a positive mindset and a 24-year-old at peace with the latest setback on an injury list so long as to rival the queue for Coldplay tickets.

“Watching from afar this season has given me a newly found drive and motivation to get the body right, and for it to stay right,” Okunbor opens.

“I obviously wish the boys all the best on Sunday. They have dug deep all year. I was in with them early on in the year and they are just an inspiring group.

“But with regard to myself at the moment, I don’t feel anything else other than being motivated to get the body right for next year.”

The body was right for the first two months of this year. He made his league debut when coming off the bench at Ballybofey on a forgetful opening weekend. He made his first league start at corner-back for the visit of Armagh in Round 4. Lasted the full 70 minutes too. For the spin to Tyrone a fortnight later, he was moved out to midfield.

2022 was Okunbor’s debut season with Kerry. Or at least it was supposed to be. He wasn’t long home after three years with Geelong when an invite from Jack O’Connor landed in the door behind him.

His debut season turned out to be a fleeting wave on a cold Wednesday night at the beginning of January. He played the opening half of their opening McGrath Cup fixture and that was it.

By the time he went tracking Conn Kilpatrick’s run in the 59th minute above in Omagh, his match minutes for this season stood at three hours, significantly up on last year’s solitary half of football.

David Moran’s retirement and Joe O’Connor’s ruptured cruciate meant Jack was light on midfield options. Okunbor and Barry Dan O’Sullivan were foremost in the manager’s thoughts to challenge the Jack Barry-Diarmuid O’Connor partnership.

But as he shadowed Kilpatrick’s run, his hamstring roared. He shuddered to a standstill. So too did his season. More rotten luck.

“I was feeling really good after the Armagh game. I had a job at midfield on Conn Kilpatrick for Tyrone. I was going well all game and feeling pretty loose.

“Going for one last sprint after him, I pulled up feeling really tight. It was quite innocuous at the time.

“We were hoping it was only a grade 2 or grade 3 tear, but it was a complete rupture and required surgery.”

Having the news plated up to him that his season was over before it ever properly began was nothing new. In early 2020, he’d had the same conversation with the Geelong medical staff after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a preseason sweat.

“This one definitely blew a bit harder,” Okunbor says of his Omagh misfortune. “It stung a bit harder because I was really looking forward to trying to cement a spot on the team.”

He thought he had finally put clear separation between him and a horrid few years.

Okunbor was injury free for all of four weeks last year. There was a groin issue and Achilles tendonitis. And that was just for starters.

In the second half of Na Gaeil’s All-Ireland intermediate club semi-final in late January, he dislocated his shoulder. Three months later, he was back on a Kerry matchday panel for only the second time. A Munster semi-final away to Cork. During the warm-up, he strained his calf.

His comeback game was a club fixture five weeks later. He suffered concussion straight from the throw-in.

Refusing to accept his cursed lot, he set off from the bottom rung of the ladder for the umpteenth time and was successful in squeezing into Jack’s matchday 26 for the All-Ireland final win.

“It was one thing after the other last year, so I was pretty proud to work my way back for the All-Ireland final. This year then, I had pretty big ambitions.

“But that is the nature of the beast, and this injury gave me time to get a bit of headspace, so a silver lining there.”

As Kerry sharpened for summer, Okunbor sipped coffee with the county’s performance coach Tony Griffin. The former Clare hurler is trusting company and the injured party spelled out where his head was at.

Mattie Donnelly was another he chatted to. After a Google search of GAA hamstring injuries brought his attention to the Tyrone footballer's catalogue of woe, he reached out to the man he had shared a field with just a few weeks earlier.

“We spoke on the phone for an hour. He set aside any of that inter-county tension. He sent me a big programme of what worked and didn't work for him. It was extremely pleasant and a really good showing of his character.”

But while the conversations with Griffin and Donnelly were medicinal, Okunbor has his own way of dealing with being shunted onto the sideline. Lord knows he’s had enough practice between Geelong and Kerry to finetune what works best for him.

He threw himself into his final year biomedical engineering exams at UL. He threw himself into his UCC medicine application, which he has since been accepted for.

Once he folded the page on his last exam in mid-May, he made for the departures lounge.

“All my learnings come from Australia and the three years I spent there. Two of those years I spent completely injured. Out of the 65 games played while I was there, I played 16 in total, which is not great.

“Because it’s your livelihood in Australia, I was thinking to myself, 'if I am injured, what am I here for'. That thought would consume my whole day. Whereas here in Ireland, it is fantastic in a sense that we have so many other things going on and football is just an intense hobby.

“Now, I do still keep a lot of things to myself and I didn't exactly voice my concerns too often. My coping mechanism is investing my energy into other things in life such as college and my career and focusing on relationships with family and friends. And travel too.

“I had a lot of thinking to do about what the next year would look like for me, so you could say I was soul-searching in Vietnam. It was good to get a bit of personal space. Detaching from that bubble has been fantastic just to give me that break because I will shortly be stepping back into a rigorous degree, and football also.”

There is no timeline on his return. He’d love to line out for Na Gaeil in the county championship, but neither will he rush his recovery.

The fingers are intensely crossed that he’ll never again scream to himself, ‘could I ever just catch a break here, please’.

“I've said it a few times over the last few years. My mam has lit enough candles to burn the house down.

“This should be it, hopefully. I hope this is it. I have been very unlucky, but I have got far more to give Kerry. I've got a lot of unfinished business.

“If my body holds up, I do have time on my side. Don't write me off just yet.”