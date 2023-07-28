The Armagh analyst helping shape the Kingdom’s system

To celebrate their recent ten-year anniversary, sports analytics company StatsBomb published interviews with the original members of their community. Armagh native and current Kerry analyst Colin Trainor was one of the first to feature.

Today over 100 football teams globally use StatsBomb as their primary source of data for player recruitment, performance analysis and opposition scouting. A decade ago, Trainor published his work on their website. He quickly became a respected voice in that sphere. Kerry draw from his expertise now.

Clubs across the world currently used a metric called PPDA. It is a means of measuring the intensity of a high press. Trainor invented it. One particular detailed blog on Dortmund’s form gained so much traction that the club themselves shared a link online. When Bournemouth were first promoted to the Premier League, Trainor came on board as a consultant.

During covid he began posting Gaelic football breakdowns online and liaising with clubs. Current Kerry GAA head of athletic performance Jason McGahan hails from the same club, Tullysaran. Trainor came on board under Peter Keane in 2021, was subsequently retained by Jack O’Connor and he worked alongside prolific Kerryman JC O’Shea throughout 2022. Last October, he arrived back to Tullysaran with Sam Maguire in his hands.

O’Connor has always relied on numbers in some shape or form. In his autobiography he details the help provided by The Kerryman crew John O’Dowd and Sylvester Hennessy. It was the latter who came to him in 2005 with the stat that Seamus Moynihan had 25 possessions against Longford and he handpassed 20 of them. The Kerry boss weaponised that to reinforce his own philosophy: “He’s gotten used to playing the percentages. We need him using his kicking for Donaghy.”

For their final league game this year, O’Connor spent the early portion of the tie in the stats box alongside Trainor and coach Paddy Tally. He later gravitated down to the sideline. As selector Diarmuid Murphy spelled out recently, Kerry place emphasis on ensuring it is a collaborative set-up. Everyone has a contribution to the end product. The data is a crucial cog in that and presents a story of the game. What they are doing right, where they were going wrong.

These contributions come live during games while there is exhaustive work done in preparation too. The GAA lacks an official database which has long been a bugbear of analysts. Certain counties have the resources to do in-depth analysis in various forms, but that reserve is far from universal.

At the start of each championship RTÉ distributes a Google Drive where they will upload all of their match footage, designed for sharing with every intercounty team. It is up to each county’s appointed analyst to do what they can with it.

“I'm currently working in Gaelic football,” Trainor told StatsBomb last June. “It's an amateur sport, there isn't any money. There's actually no data. So, I spend 90% of my time clicking on buttons to create data with a view to create an Expected Points Model, based on the location, based on the pressure and so on, to get a fairly rough and ready model.

“There's probably 16 people around Ireland coding the same game and everyone is doing it their own proprietary way and it just doesn't make sense for anyone. It’s a totally different space in terms of advancements and professionalism exterior to the athletes.”

If the buildup to a championship game is big and broad, the game itself has to be distilled down to several key components. Take Kerry’s approach to opposition kickout. In the entire championship they scored 1-14 directly from this source. Against Derry they mustered a total of 0-2. Against Tyrone it was nothing. They can’t score directly from the oppositions kickout because they rarely press. So why don’t they press? That is where the data steers the direction.

In the Munster championship Kerry scored 1-9 directly from opposition kickout. Mayo changed everything. Kerry tried to force them long and they were cleaned out throughout the first half. Mayo scored 1-6 from 10 long kickouts. They scored 0-3 from 11 short. Kerry scored one single point from the Mayo kickout.

That is a basic breakdown, immediately available to any analyst post-match. Trainor’s work is to delve deeper. By letting Mayo go short, they force the opposition to work the ball through every line. Paddy Tally has helped build a robust defensive structure and one that is capable of forcing a turnover before Mayo get a shot off. What happens then?

Kerry hit back 1-5, actually outscoring Mayo on their short kickout. That is precisely why Kerry let Tyrone go short in the quarter-final. Of 25 kickouts, Niall Morgan only sent two long. They scored a lofty 2-18 and yet O’Connor pointed to one area as the foundation of that superb showing.

“I think today the defence was the bedrock and we were able to play from there.”

This principle was put to the ultimate test against Derry. The Ulster champions are expert at maximising every possession, with a consistently high attack-to-shot ratio. Even still, Kerry dropped off the kickout until the final quarter press after Stephen O’Brien’s contentious free.

So Diarmuid O’Connor can kick a first half point and Odhran Lynch taps to a cornerback. The Derry goalkeeper eventually gets the ball back and gradually Derry attack, until a kick down the line is intercepted by Jason Foley. Two passes later Paudie Clifford is slotting a point.

Where the rubber meets the road is in a contest like that one. The theory is that Kerry will continue to let Derry go short until they have to adapt. It was noticeable in Croke Park that the sideline were visibly encouraging a press as O’Brien was fouled and visibly waved them back a few minutes later when they had taken the lead.

Can Kerry do similar against Dublin? What happens if they fall behind and need to chase the game?

This final does not start and stop with their approach to Stephen Cluxton. Right now, their challenge is what they do after he has kicked it.