Diarmuid Murphy: No need to be looking after this Number one

Diarmuid Murphy’s final season between the Kerry posts included ‘the startled earwigs’ annihilation of 2009.

In the first five minutes, he denied Alan Brogan a glorious goal with a superb save onto the crossbar. That campaign ended with a Celtic Cross and a third All-Star.

He was unable to stop what was coming. No Kerry team could. The rivalry completely tipped on its head.

So much so that in his mind it could scarcely be called a rivalry at all. Murphy is now a selector under Jack O’Connor, having previously worked with Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

He was on the coaching ticket in 2011 as Dublin wrestled the ascendancy. It took a wonder kick by Sean O’Shea to finally break that stranglehold in 2022.

“I suppose it wasn't much of a rivalry up until last year because Dublin won all the games, so it was fairly one-sided. We were lucky enough to get through it last year and it was a good win for us at the time and it was great to kick on and win the All-Ireland afterwards.

“But Dublin have certainly had the upper hand since we played in the quarter-final in '09. Since then, last year was the first time that Kerry beat Dublin and there've been many games in between. It has been fairly one way traffic really.

“Dublin still have a fantastic team and still have a lot of the players. I was actually just looking at the teams the other day of the 2019 All-Ireland final and most of them are there and most of our fellas as well as it turns out.”

Of Kerry’s starting 15 for that replayed final, just Gavin Crowley and David Moran have departed the panel. Jonny Cooper is only Dublin player that has left. They have grown considerably stronger in the last few months and have recalled several stalwarts to the squad.

Kerry’s pillars have developed in the meantime too. Consider Shane Ryan. That season was his first in senior championship. He has now logged a total of 25 games. O’Shea’s free knocked Dublin to the canvas last year but it was Ryan’s jabbed kickout that had them on the ropes.

“The mental side of goalkeeping is huge anyway now because it is a highly pressurised situation,” says Murphy. “I know myself you can make four or five brilliant saves, but it is the one that goes in under your legs is the one that they'll be asking you about at the end of the year.

“It's as much a mental game as anything else and nerve is hugely important. Those scenarios you talk about there, that is the highest level under the fiercest pressure, and to be able to come through that.”

With Sean O’Shea sidelined in last year’s league final, Ryan scored a long-range free. According to Terrace Talk’s excellent player profiles, it was his first point for Kerry at senior level. He did notch 0-4 as a minor.

Fast forward to the semi-final against Derry a fortnight ago and he kicked his second point, this time from play. The collision with Shane McGuigan was questionable but the strike was pure and conclusive. His progression continues.

Kerry have an average retention rate of 91% on their kickouts across seven championship games. Ryan has produced crucial saves against Derry and Mayo. Excelling, in every sense.

“Shane is playing well for us. He is making big contributions in big moments in games so far for us this year and long may it last.

"In fairness he works hard in training, and Brendan Kealy would be our goalkeeping coach and works very hard. Shane Murphy as well works very hard with Brendan during training. But that is his job really; that is why he is there.”

The Rathmore man needs to be at his best on Sunday. They all do. Murphy stresses that fact. To secure back-to-back All-Irelands, Kerry have to kick on.

“Absolutely because what went on last year isn't going to get the job done on Sunday without any shadow of a doubt. Dublin have massive strength and experience. It is not just bringing those fellas back into the team, but it improves the squad. So their impact off the bench is massive as well.

“We're well aware of the fact that, whatever about last year's semi-final, we need to improve from the semi-final against Derry this year because that performance won't get the job done Sunday.”