Twelve years on, Barry John Keane would like a mulligan on Kevin McManamon foul

He still gets the odd rub about 2011, mostly from his own pals 'chirping' down the pub, but Barry John Keane never let himself get too down.

There wasn't a whole pile he could do for starters when Kevin McManamon turned him into at speed in the dying moments of that year's All-Ireland final, drawing the free that led to Stephen Cluxton's winner for Dublin.

There was also the sense that while that stoppage-time score and the win kick-started a decade of dominance for Dublin, it was in the pipelines anyhow.

"It's hard to say because they were coming anyway," said Keane, presented with the hypothetical of what might have occurred if Joe McQuillan hadn't called the free. "They were strong. I know you need to get one over the line. But their minors and U21s were coming at the time as well. I think it was only a matter of time before they were going to be contesting anyway."

All Keane could do was dust himself down and resolve to go again.

"You probably just had to, not forget about it, but use it in your own way and get back there again and luckily enough I got there in '14," he said. "We probably didn't meet the Dubs, which would have been nice if they were on the same path, to make up for it. We waited until last year in the semi-final to eventually get over them, like, it was that long. A final now is the main one to beat them if possible.

"Nowadays, if you win a final and you don't come across that good Dublin team, it's an easy final they'll be saying. So it's a big one this weekend for the people of Kerry."

Keane went on to enjoy All-Ireland redemption in 2014, sniping two important points in the final win over Donegal. Two years later again, he clipped a worldy of a point from the right wing against Dublin in an epic All-Ireland semi-final.

Still, if Gaelic football adopted golf's mulligan, and the opportunity of a second chance, Keane would grab it and revisit that challenge on McManamon.

"I tried to stand him up and whatever way he kind of came past me, it's like he wanted the legs to collide," said Keane. "I nearly took my legs out of the way. The game has changed in a way too. You would probably run with the runner now. Back then, you were probably trying to stand him up and stop whatever momentum was coming."

At the tail end of his Kerry career, Keane got a chance to play with a young David Clifford. They were Sigerson Cup colleagues as well.

Keane doesn't dispute his obvious match-winning potential next weekend but stresses that everyone else needs to deliver too.

"I think he does need a little bit of help. The lads around him are definitely good enough but when you get to this stage, semi-finals and finals, everyone needs to chip in."

*The ticket giveaways in Dublin and Kerry will see AIB place a bespoke automated ticket machine in Killarney Outlet Centre (Kerry) and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre (Dublin) on Friday, July 28th and Saturday, July 29th respectively, giving fans the opportunity to win a host of GAA-related prizes, and the ultimate prize - a ticket to the All-Ireland Final.