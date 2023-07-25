All-Ireland final ticket scams out to deceive Kerry and Dublin fans

A multitude of ticket scams have appeared on social media ahead of this Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football final.

Similar to messages posted before the hurling decider last Sunday but more frequent this week, those keen to attend the game are encouraged to direct message posters claiming to have tickets.

One post on Twitter/X reads: “Selling my 3 tickets to the All Ireland Final Dublin v Kerry for this Sunday at Croke Park, Dublin…Send me a message if you want them!!” An almost identical message from another account, also using the GAA, UpTheDubs and ticketfairy hashtags, claims: “Got 3 tickets for sale to the All Ireland Final Dublin v Kerry for this Sunday at Croke Park, Dublin…Send me a message if you want them!!”

In a press release last week prior to the hurling final, the GAA highlighted the risk involved in attempting to purchase tickets from such means. “The GAA anticipates that Sunday’s attendance will be a capacity crowd. Tickets should only have been sourced through official channels and supporters should not use unofficial sources”.

The Stunning are this weekend’s pre-final entertainment, while Galway’s 1998 All-Ireland winning team are the silver jubilee team to be presented to the crowd following the band's 30-minute set.

Unlike the hurling final, both teams are due to stage banquets in Dublin hotels on Sunday night – Dublin in The Gibson Hotel and Kerry in The Clayton Burlington Hotel. Kerry stayed in The Gibson last year after they defeated Dublin in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Galway star Conor Whelan may be about to link up with the Sydney Swans later this year as part of his PhD in mental health and well-being. The AFL club are strong advocates in the area and the UCC student has indicated he intends going to Australia at the end of the year.

Speaking last week, he said: “When I first started out, we were in the final in '15, the final in '17 and '18, and you were going on team holidays. Then when you're getting to finals, you weren't getting that period to travel. Then, when the championship became a split season, no longer was there a period around Christmas where you could enjoy it as much.

"It was a time period I looked at and said, 'I'm at the perfect stage now, transitioning from being a teacher and going back to college'. Travel is something that always fascinated me and I have lots of friends over in Australia. I'm hoping to get to visit them later on this year."