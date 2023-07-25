O'Connor's 'brilliant football intellect' hailed as key for Kingdom

Former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice has hailed current boss Jack O’Connor as having a ‘brilliant football intellect’.

Ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland SFC final between Kerry and Dublin, the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football show went on the road and with a live event from the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

Ciarán Whelan, Oisín McConville, and Fitzmaurice, joined podcast regulars James Horan and Maurice Brosnan to preview the eagerly-awaited final.

Host Paul Rouse kicked off show by asking Fitzmaurice and James Horan to identify what makes O’Connor such a successful manager. Fitzmaurice worked under O’Connor as a player in O’Connor’s first spell and was also a selector under him during his second spell as Kerry boss.

“Jack has an unbelievable football brain and an instinct for the game which you can’t teach, it’s an innate thing,” said Fitzmaurice. “He just has a feeling about the game and he understands the game very well. He’s very good at getting the best out of people.

“Despite the public persona, he’s actually great craic. He’s good at figuring out what makes people tick and getting the best out of players. He’s also very good at getting the right people around them.

“You go back to the first time he got the job (in 2004), he brought in Pat Flanagan with him. Pat Flanagan revolutionized the way we trained physically. That was a huge part of our success in the noughties. Jack’s football nous combined with Pat Flanagan’s sports science background was huge for us at the time.

“This time when he came back, he brought in Paddy Tally as part of his management team along with Diarmuid Murphy and Micheál Quirke. He got a great crew around him again.”

Fitzmaurice also hailed O’Connor’s excellent sense of timing. O’Connor is brilliant at identifying when a team are on the up and knowing what he can add to them.

“He’s good at coming in at the right time when there’s a good crop there. Which is important,” said Fitzmaurice. “He worked with a lot of those lads when they won back-to-back minor All-Irelands.

“They didn’t have the same success at U20 level when he became U20 manager. But at the same time, he knew them, he had helped develop them so he was well aware of the level of talent that was there.”

O’Connor’s obsession with football is well known and Fitzmaurice says he has had success at all levels of the game.

“He is utterly obsessed with the game. He loves it, he absolutely loves it,” said Fitzmaurice. “His senior success has been well highlighted this week and he’s going for back to back All-Irelands which is probably the only hole in his CV.

“He’s won minor, U21, senior. He’s won All-Irelands with Kerry Techs, he’s won a Hogan Cup with Coláiste na Scelige. Everywhere he goes he’s had success. That’s not a coincidence.”

Horan revealed that the first person to ring him when he stepped down as Mayo manager was O’Connor.

“When I finished with Mayo last year, the first person to ring me was Jack,” said Horan. “Just to wish me well etc etc. That side to him is very impressive as well.

“Just a fella who knows football inside out and knows what it takes. Very impressive man. He’ll have Kerry just in the right spot for Sunday.”