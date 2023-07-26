Limerick's Cathal O'Neill on 'seizing the moment' from the subs bench

You’ve heard enough at this point about Limerick’s third and fourth quarter power surges. You’ve heard enough too about why these power surges were necessary and how they led at half-time in only two of their seven championship outings this summer.

What’s been less documented and hardly discussed is the reduced impact of Limerick’s bench in these third and fourth quarter surges, and how the role of John Kiely’s reserves has been far less pronounced than in recent years.

Limerick’s supporting cast contributed 1-19 across seven games last season. In 2021, there was 1-7 from four games, while in 2020, the subs stuck 1-11 during the county’s five-game run to glory.

Their numbers, though, were well down in 2023. The once Limerick bench bounce was more of an occasional hop this summer.

Across seven games, those called down from the stand managed only 0-10. And in three of those games - the Munster round-robin fixtures against Waterford, Clare, and Cork - the bench drew blank.

The 0-10 total represents the joint-lowest bench contribution of their four-in-a-row. And it is in essence their worst return when you consider this 0-10 was accumulated across a seven-game campaign as opposed to the four games that threw up 1-7 in 2021.

The number of subs who wrote their name on the scoresheet - four - was also the joint-lowest of their four successive winning campaigns.

Within all that, Cathal O’Neill was an outlier. The one back-up option this summer who constantly delivered when sprung and constantly delivered scores.

Limerick's Oisin Reilly and Cathal O'Neill celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the game

The 21-year-old wasn’t always a back-up option, mind. He started three of the county’s four Munster round-robin games, during which he racked up 1-7. And while absent from the starting line-up for the subsequent Munster final, All-Ireland semi-final, and final, his numbers held firm.

A pair in both the Munster and All-Ireland deciders sandwiched a single white flag and two lifting turnovers on Tom Monaghan and Liam Collins when introduced in the semi-final win over Galway.

Of Limerick’s bench 0-10, he was responsible for half, and this despite starting almost as many games as he was subbed on in.

In the 64th minute on Sunday, he somehow managed to bypass the attention of Cian Kenny and TJ Reid, while straddling the Cusack Stand sideline, en route to delivering his opening score.

The ensuing puckout fell between himself and TJ. The youngster won the aerial battle and offloaded to David Reidy for another score.

Not wanting to waste a single minute of game-time stems from a childhood spent dreaming about wearing the green.

“You'd be nervous going in, but at the same time, you've kinda been waiting your whole life to be called in, so you want to seize the moment and not let it pass you by,” said O’Neill at the team hotel on Monday morning when reflecting on his senior call-up at just 18 years of age in the spring of 2021.

“I was blown away by the standards set by the players when I went in. At minor and U20s, it is coach-led. But here, it is so player-led. My attitude going in was that I am going to meet these standards, hopefully.”

No question he has risen to the bar, be it as a starter or sub. His two points late on in the Munster final to keep Limerick noses in front were every bit as important as the five he fired over on the afternoon of their draw with Tipperary.

“When you are coming on with 55 or 60 minutes gone, it is a really important part of the game. That's when the game is won and lost.

“In the earlier part of a match, you are looking around at the different positions, mainly the opposition half-back line, to see who you might be on. For times on Sunday, we were struggling to get the ball into the half-forward line, so it was figuring out ways you could get on possession or get tackles in.

"It is trying to figure out ways you can impact the game when you come on. We had a four or five-point cushion when I came in on Sunday, so that was nice in that we were driving forward and chances would be created.

“At times on Sunday, we looked in a small bit of trouble, but we found a way. That's kinda been the story of the year. Sunday was special.”