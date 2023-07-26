The past, present and future all give McCarthy reason to remember

In this storied 13-senior-season career of his, James McCarthy has never had to wait so long for an All-Ireland final.

It had been closing in on three years – he didn’t need to count. When it comes to football, he doesn’t forget. He never forgets. Much to the chagrin of his wife Clodagh.

“My missus at home would slag me that I have a terrible memory but that I can remember every play in a game or stuff like that,” laughs the Dublin captain. “So I'd have a good football memory alright.

“Yeah, generally you would, you would have good ideas of the key moments. It's no harm looking back at times as well, just to refresh the memory. The past is the past as well, the present and the future is more important. What's done is done.”

McCarthy may be invoking his inner Luke Kelly but his mind is a steel trap for past games. Although, his view of his first All-Ireland final in 2011, the famous victory over Kerry, might not tally with how others saw it.

“Like, '11, there's probably a take on '11 that we robbed that game or stole that game," he says. "I never bought into that, I thought we had the better of that game for long periods. We were obviously playing a really strong Kerry team back then and they obviously kicked into a really strong position, but they didn't finish us off. They left us in the game and obviously Kevin Mac (Manamon) had a great goal.”

Nine more finals, including two replays, have followed since for McCarthy and he has yet to be beaten. Along with Stephen Cluxton, he is the embodiment of Dublin being the ultimate All-Ireland final team.

“Obviously, winning your first All-Ireland gives you a lot of belief and we just kept building from there. It was a perfect storm between all the younger players coming through, good management, and stuff like that, so we kind of just rolled with it. It's hard to think it's that long ago now. It's just gone by in a blast," says the now 33-year-old.

“It's hard to know... the margins have been fine because we went to replays and won games by a point. It's very hard to capture what it is. It's about having belief in yourself and at the right times in games to go for it and go for it hard. I think we've been good at that, we've had different guys over the years who have been good at that. You're not always relying on the same guy which is a big string to our team.”

McCarthy is all too aware of the narrative about this being “The Last Dance” for him, Mick Fitzsimons and possibly the returning crew of Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion. That’s not to say he agrees with such a line of thought.

“I suppose I can see how it looks like that maybe from the outside with the guys coming back in and stuff. But, no, I don't think we ever looked at it like that," he says. "Obviously, there are a few of us that have less years ahead of us than behind us, but if you ask Mick Fitz and myself we're still really enjoying our football.

“You take each season on its merit so, no, I don't think it's a Michael Jordan-type thing where it's our last dance. There's no talk of that anyway, that's for sure.”

All the same, might he have had a say in the boys coming back to the fold after losing back-to-back All-Ireland semi-finals so narrowly?

“Everyone stays in touch and you're always hopping a ball off them and throwing it out now and then to see if they'll bite. But, look, whatever came across their minds at the start of this year they obviously felt they wanted to come back. Maybe there was a bit of hurt for themselves watching it as well and thinking they could make a difference.”

As tantalising as the prospect might seem to everyone else, the possibility that McCarthy, Fitzsimons and Cluxton may this Sunday leapfrog the fabled Kerry quintet of “Ogie” Moran, Páidí Ó Sé, Ger Power, Mikey Sheehy and Pat Spillane not to mention four of their former Dublin colleagues as the all-time All-Ireland winning medal holders with nine doesn’t motivate the Ballymun Kickhams man.

“Look, obviously you hear it out there and it's nice to hear and that is what's dangled out there," McCarthy admits. "But I'll get more satisfaction getting Lee Gannon and these guys a taste of it and see how it feels to play on a big day and stuff. I think that's more important. Look, all you want to do is win the All-Ireland and we have a massive game against Kerry, that's the focus.

“Look, in 10 years’ time I'll be sitting in the Autobahn having a pint and I might reflect back on that stuff. But it's not something you hang your hat on because things can change very quickly.”