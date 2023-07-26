Can Dublin buck Division 2's troubled final trend?

By and large, the All-Ireland final has been a cold house for Division 2 teams. On Sunday, Dublin become only the sixth team from the second tier in 25 years to make the ultimate stage of the football championship.

As extraordinary as Dublin’s final record has been since 1995 (played 11 won 9 drawn 2), no team from Division 2 has won that season’s All-Ireland SFC title. Armagh in 2002 were the last non-Division 1 side to lift the Sam Maguire Cup but they resided in Division 2A that season, which was effectively the third division, as did Kerry who they defeated.

In 2011, then Tyrone manager Mickey Harte claimed it was unlikely his team would go on and win the All-Ireland because they were in Division 2. “I don't think that anybody from Division 3 or Division 4, no disrespect to them, is going to win the All-Ireland,” said the three-time All-Ireland SFC winning boss. “In fact, it is highly doubtful anyone from Division 2 is going to win it.

“The team that wins the All-Ireland generally comes from the top division. If you want to look at teams that are going to do well, you look at Division 1. It's highly unlikely (Tyrone will win the All-Ireland), I'm not saying it's impossible."

Twelve years on, Harte’s Theory of Division 2 has yet to be proven wrong (Tyrone lost out to Dublin in that year’s quarter-finals). While Dublin are the biggest threat to dispelling it, especially having seen off the Division 1 champions Mayo with relative ease in the quarter-finals and another top flight side in Monaghan, it’s a record that has stood a considerable test of time.

Reason being? The disparity that had existed for so long between the first eight and those immediately below them. Such was the strength of Division 1 that from 2015 to ’19 no Division 2 side featured beyond the All-Ireland quarter-finals. With the exception of Division 3 side Tipperary in ’16 who beat Division 2 Galway in the quarter-finals, the last four was reserved for those in the elite eight.

But is there a change in the air? This marks the third year in succession that a Division 2 team has worked their way to an All-Ireland final and neither Mayo nor Galway were hardly beaten out the gate by Tyrone and Kerry. Indeed, Mayo had been fancied to belie their league status two years ago.

Notwithstanding the expectation that followed Mayo into that final having beaten Dublin, in truth no Division 2 team has been massive disappointments in a decider. Three points separated Donegal from Kerry in 2014. Down were only one point inferior to Cork in 2010 and Cork were four points in arrears against Kerry the previous September having enjoyed a flying start.

On the flipside, even if it is 38 years since they last beat Dublin in an All-Ireland final and Dessie Farrell’s men were Division 2 in name only, the superstitious in Kerry may glean encouragement from their team having won three finals against lower-ranked opposition since 2009.