Defending champions Nemo Rangers face tough start in Cork SFC

Cork football champions Nemo Rangers face a stern opener in this year's Premier SFC group phase with a Friday night meeting against Podsie O'Mahony's Ballincollig. At the same time as the Pairc Ui Rinn tie is a west Cork derby between Castlehaven and 2021 beaten finalists Clonakilty.

The ties kick off a 30-game opening weekend of football championship action in Cork, with the Intermediate AFC tie between Mitchelstown and Boherbue as a pipe opener on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY. Cork IAFC: Mitchelstown v Boherbue, Mourneabbey, 7.30pm. FRIDAY. Cork Premier SFC: Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, 7.30pm; Nemo Rangers v. Ballincollig, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7.30pm; Cork Senior A: Kanturk v Fermoy, Killavullen, 8pm; Premier IFC: Macroom v. Naomh Abán, Cill Na Martra, 7.30pm. Ladies Football: All-Ireland U16 A final replay: Cork v Cavan. Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm. SATURDAY. Cork Premier SFC: Carrigaline v Eire Og, Ballincollig, 3pm; Douglas v St Michael’s, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5pm; St. Finbarr's v Mallow, Blarney, 5pm; Clonakilty v Valley Rovers, Bandon, 7.30pm. SAFC: Knocknagree v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 3pm; Newcestown v Dohenys, Rossmore, 5pm; Clyda Rovers v Ballingeary, Coachford, 7pm; Newmarket v Kiskeam, Kanturk, 7pm; Premier IFC: Cill na Martra v Aghada, Cloughduv, 3pm; Bandon v Rockchapel, Clondrohid, 4pm; Bantry Blues v Iveleary, Kealkill, 5pm; Na Piarsaigh v Kilshannig, Grenagh, 5pm; Castletownbere v Nemo Rangers, Enniskeane, 6pm. Cork IAFC: Ballinora v Kildorrery, Watergrasshill, 5pm; St. Vincent's v Glanworth, Lisgoold, 5pm. Premier JFC: Kinsale v St James', Timoleague, 3pm; Urhan v Cullen, Ballingeary, 3pm; Millstreet v Kilmurry, Ballyvourney, 5pm; St Nicks v Ballydesmond, Glantane, 7.30pm. SUNDAY. Cork SAFC: Bishopstown v Ilen Rovers, Clonakilty, 7.30pm; IAFC: Gabriel Rangers v Glenville, Kilmurry, 1pm; Glanmire v Dromtarrifffe, Mallow, 1pm; Aghabullogue v Adrigole, Ballingeary, 7.30pm; JFC: Buttevant v St Michaels, Glantane, 7.30pm; St Finbarrs v Cobh, Caherlag, 7.30pm.