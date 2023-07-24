Defending champions Nemo Rangers face tough start in Cork SFC

Cork football champions Nemo Rangers face a stern opener in this year's Premier SFC group phase with a Friday night meeting against Podsie O'Mahony's Ballincollig
BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships are, Paul Walsh, Kanturk, 2022 Premier Intermediate Football Champions, Andrew Murphy, St. Michaels, 2022 Senior A Football Champions, Alan O'Donovan, Nemo Rangers, 2022 Senior Premier Football Champions, William Ronan, Kilmurry, 2022 Junior A Football Champions and Eoghan Burke, Kilshannig, 2022 Intermediate Football Champions, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Tony Leen

Cork football champions Nemo Rangers face a stern opener in this year's Premier SFC group phase with a Friday night meeting against Podsie O'Mahony's Ballincollig. At the same time as the Pairc Ui Rinn tie is a west Cork derby between Castlehaven and 2021 beaten finalists Clonakilty.

The ties kick off a 30-game opening weekend of football championship action in Cork, with the Intermediate AFC tie between Mitchelstown and Boherbue as a pipe opener on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY.

Cork IAFC: Mitchelstown v Boherbue, Mourneabbey, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY.

Cork Premier SFC: Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, 7.30pm; Nemo Rangers v. Ballincollig, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7.30pm; Cork Senior A: Kanturk v Fermoy, Killavullen, 8pm; Premier IFC: Macroom v. Naomh Abán, Cill Na Martra, 7.30pm.

Ladies Football: All-Ireland U16 A final replay: Cork v Cavan. Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm.

SATURDAY.

Cork Premier SFC: Carrigaline v Eire Og, Ballincollig, 3pm; Douglas v St Michael’s, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5pm; St. Finbarr's v Mallow, Blarney, 5pm; Clonakilty v Valley Rovers, Bandon, 7.30pm.

SAFC: Knocknagree v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 3pm; Newcestown v Dohenys, Rossmore, 5pm; Clyda Rovers v Ballingeary, Coachford, 7pm; Newmarket v Kiskeam, Kanturk, 7pm; Premier IFC: Cill na Martra v Aghada, Cloughduv, 3pm; Bandon v Rockchapel, Clondrohid, 4pm; Bantry Blues v Iveleary, Kealkill, 5pm; Na Piarsaigh v Kilshannig, Grenagh, 5pm; Castletownbere v Nemo Rangers, Enniskeane, 6pm.

Cork IAFC: Ballinora v Kildorrery, Watergrasshill, 5pm; St. Vincent's v Glanworth, Lisgoold, 5pm.

Premier JFC: Kinsale v St James', Timoleague, 3pm; Urhan v Cullen, Ballingeary, 3pm; Millstreet v Kilmurry, Ballyvourney, 5pm; St Nicks v Ballydesmond, Glantane, 7.30pm.

SUNDAY.

Cork SAFC: Bishopstown v Ilen Rovers, Clonakilty, 7.30pm; IAFC: Gabriel Rangers v Glenville, Kilmurry, 1pm; Glanmire v Dromtarrifffe, Mallow, 1pm; Aghabullogue v Adrigole, Ballingeary, 7.30pm; JFC: Buttevant v St Michaels, Glantane, 7.30pm; St Finbarrs v Cobh, Caherlag, 7.30pm.

