Offaly requested half-time presentation for jubilee team

Offaly requested their silver jubilee All-Ireland senior hurling winning team of 1998 be presented to the crowd at half-time of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

The Irish Examiner understands the county board had looked for the group to be announced when the stadium was full. However, a compromise of 2.45pm, just over 15 minutes before the teams entered the field, was eventually agreed with Croke Park.

On The Sunday Game, pundits Shane Dowling and Dónal Óg Cusack questioned the timing of their entrance to the pitch. “The jubilee team beforehand, coming out at the time they did – why not just bring them out at half-time?" suggested Dowling. "What a team they are. It's half empty. People still haven't come into the stadium. At half-time, there were kids playing. I still think you could do both. You could still have a primary game and honour them lads and all the teams."

Describing their presentation as demonstrating “a certain amount of tokenism”, Cusack claimed their unveiling was proof that “the GAA does not respect its players.” Galway’s 1998 footballers, captained by Ray Silke and featuring current manager Pádraic Joyce and coach John Divilly, are to be announced to the crowd before this Sunday’s Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland SFC decider.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway about Bruce Springsteen playing at least one GAA stadium in 2024.

The Irish Examiner understands “The Boss” and The E Street Band will return to Ireland for the second successive May. Springsteen played three sold-out nights in Dublin’s RDS this past May 5, 7 and 9 as part of a world tour, the group’s first concerts since February 2017.

Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Kilkenny’s UPMC Nowlan Park have been mentioned as potential venues. Springsteen last played the Cork and Kilkenny venues in July 2013 when he gave two performances in each stadium.

If the concerts are booked, clashes with the provincial senior championships are expected to be avoided. After their senior footballers and hurlers were forced to play outside Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year due to the Ed Sheeran concerts, Cork GAA assured their flagship teams wouldn’t be discommoded again. Cork’s hurlers played Clare in a home game in FBD Semple Stadium while the Cork-Kerry provincial football semi-final was staged in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Pat Ryan’s senior hurlers are due to face Limerick and Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in next season’s Munster SHC.

It was announced last week that Coldplay will play two dates in Croke Park next August with tickets going on sale this Friday. Neither GAA HQ nor Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted a gig this year.