Christy O'Connor: Story of hurling season stuffed with glorious chapters

An epic season ended with a fitting finale and an anticipated conclusion. Limerick did what they were fancied to do from the outset, even if they had to find different ways to do it.

There were stages in the first half on Sunday, just like the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, when some of the glitches and kinks that showed up in their system at various parts of the summer threatened to short-circuit the board and force it to blow up. And then Limerick just hit the reset button. Go again. Do it even better.

They had made a habit of producing their best performance of the season in the All-Ireland final, particularly the first half. Limerick just flipped that switch. After hitting 20 scores in the first half of the 2021 final, Limerick trumped that incredible tally with 21 scores in the second half on Sunday.

Limerick’s four-in-a-row proves their greatness and cements their status as possibly the greatest hurling team in history. Limerick are the story of the season but it was also a season that can be outlined through five incredible chapters.

Chapter 1 - The Munster Championship

Prior to this season, the 2018 Munster championship was the greatest in history but the 2023 campaign absolutely surpassed it. Clare-Tipp was an eight-goal thriller. Clare-Limerick was a game for the ages. Cork-Tipp was enthralling and absolutely electric at the end. So was Cork-Clare and Limerick-Tipp. Cork-Limerick was one of the greatest games seen in decades. The only non-events were Cork-Waterford and Waterford-Clare.

The Munster final was nowhere near the quality, drama or intensity of last year’s Clare-Limerick decider, but it was still absolutely compelling, tense, relentless, gripping and thrilling, with a controversial late free not awarded that would have taken the match to extra-time.

It was the fourth match of the campaign that was decided by one point. Two more were draws. Two points separated the teams in another match. It was the greatest GAA provincial championship ever played.

Chapter 2 - Clare and Limerick produce the game of the year

On the Monday evening after the Clare-Limerick round robin game in April, Tommy Walsh was at his vintage best when interviewed by Joe Molloy on Off the Ball. “Well Joe,” said Walsh, “we used to have a CD at home called ‘Now that’s what I call Music’. Well Saturday night, we got ‘Now that’s what I call a championship match’.

Cork-Limerick in late May was a close second but Limerick took control in the third quarter before Cork chased them down, whereas neither Clare or Limerick gave each other an inch here. It was another real throwback Clare and Limerick battle - intense, guttural, raw and absolutely enthralling.

Having lost to Tipperary six days earlier, Clare played like their lives were on the line. The intensity and ferocity throughout was off the charts. The drama and suspense was nerve-tangling towards the end, but Clare finally took Limerick down. Beating them in the championship in Limerick city for the first time since 1889 encapsulated the magnitude of the achievement.

Chapter 3 - May 27 provides the most entertaining day of the championship

It can rightly be argued that May 27 was, not just the most entertaining day of the summer, but the greatest day in the history of hurling. Prior to this year, the final round matches in Munster and Leinster had always been kept apart but they were all played the same afternoon this year. What transpired was so electric that a Hollywood scriptwriter couldn’t have made it up.

Three of the matches (Kilkenny-Wexford, Cork-Limerick, and Galway-Dublin) were still on a knifedge in additional time. The Cork-Limerick and Kilkenny-Wexford matches were two of the best games in the history of the round robin. Defeat would have seen Wexford relegated to the Joe McDonagh because Antrim beat Westmeath to survive. Wexford-Kilkenny was such a crazy match that there was a 14-point swing. There was a 13-point swing in the Galway-Dublin game that ended in a draw.

Tipp started the day as favourites to reach the Munster final but were shocked by Waterford. Limerick beat Cork by one point but a draw would have seen Cork progress to the Munster final and Limerick would have edged out Tipp for third spot.

You couldn’t have made it up.

Chapter 4 - Waterford beating Tipperary alters the whole dynamic

Before they shook hands at the end of the Tipperary-Waterford league game in Thurles in March, Davy Fitzgerald and Liam Cahill were pointing their index finger in each other’s direction.

After clasping hands, they shared a few brief words, the gist of which from Fitzgerald appeared to be that their next meeting in the summer would provide an opportunity to settle some scores. Cahill didn’t appear to say anything, only to smile at what Fitzgerald had to say.

The fall-out from that game, and what happened during it, contributed to one of the most pivotal turning points of the championship. Waterford were playing for pride after losing their three previous games, but they were also pumped to take Cahill and Tipp down.

After that Waterford victory, along with Limerick’s win against Cork the same afternoon, Limerick suddenly went from third place into second in the group, which moved them into the Munster final.

As well as reopening the door for Limerick onto the pathway they craved, with just two more games to reach the All-Ireland final, it also opened up their four-week window of recovery and preparation ahead of an All-Ireland semi-final, if they were to win Munster, which they did.

A third place finish would have meant a totally different route; a preliminary quarter-final, an All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway, and an All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny or Clare two weeks later.

Limerick may still have gone on to win the All-Ireland but their route wouldn’t have been as straightforward if Tipp had taken care of business against Waterford.

On the other hand, if Cork had beaten Clare (they lost by one point) and Tipp had beaten Limerick (they drew) a week earlier, Limerick would have been gone from the championship with one round remaining on a head-to-head with Clare.

Over the years, numerous teams have had a chance to beat Limerick and, while Clare did in April, Limerick have always found an answer when it mattered most.

Chapter 5 - Westmeath beating Wexford writes a glorious tale

‘Nothing compares - this was the worst ever loss for the Wexford hurlers’ screamed the Wexford People. “Our worst day in living memory,” wrote Alan Aherne after Wexford coughed up a 17-point lead to lose to Westmeath.

Once the tide turned, Wexford were craving the final whistle, hoping Westmeath would lose hope and eventually stop trying. When they didn’t, Wexford were so spooked by their defiance that they played like the inconceivable and unbelievable was inevitable.

Wexford may have collapsed but Westmeath deserve incredible credit because they were immense. Their second-half performance was all the more impressive again considering Westmeath failed to score from play in the first half.

An unanswered 1-3 by the 42nd minute reduced the deficit to nine but Wexford were still ten ahead when they were awarded a penalty. When Jack O’Connor’s shot was saved, panic began to spread through Wexford. And Westmeath smelled blood.

A Niall O’Brien goal stirred up an irresistible momentum before Joseph Boyle brought it to a crescendo when capitalising on two high deliveries to the edge of the Wexford square to bag goals to fire Westmeath into a 4-16 to 2-21 lead with time up. After Eoin Keyes and Conor Hearne exchanged points, the outstanding O’Brien pointed a 75th minute free to give his side a first ever championship victory over Wexford.

It may have been Wexford’s worst day. But it was Westmeath’s greatest. With the apocalyptic vision of possibly being relegated by Kilkenny the following week, Wexford had to go deep into their souls find a way of avoiding that nightmare.

And they did in epic fashion.