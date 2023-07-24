Canning calls GAA "disgrace" for not allowing Dillon Quirke Foundation sponsored jersey's

Another All-Ireland hurling final is done and dusted after an enthralling campaign and Limerick are again the champions. This year they enter the history books as only the third team to win four-in-a-row where they join Kilkenny and Cork.

Jacqui Hurley was joined by an extended panel to analyse the final on The Sunday Game. Kilkenny got off to a flying start with Limerick looking in trouble in the first half but the turnaround in the second half proved what a team of champions the Treaty side really are. They never panicked and stuck to their plan. A team that knows how to get the job done.

The discussion of the players and the game lead to Donal Òg Cusack asking the question as to who is going to try something different to overcome this Limerick side.

"I was thinking about it during the week, is someone going to come up with something different?

"There is the argument that we are all making we're almost all living in Limerick's world, do you know what I mean, we're playing the game today they are so comfortable at.

"Even in the first half there was some brilliant balls played up by the Kilkenny defense especially remember one strike from Lawlor to TJ but you could sense that Limerick were nearly happy that they were going for this type of a game. So it's going to be really interesting over the next couple years. There's loads of different ways to play hurling, every great team brings their own way.

"Limerick have brought this way, will someone come up with a different way of taking on Limerick because playing them at their own game hasn't worked for anyone over last couple of years."

The call has been put out there now and we will have to wait and see which team steps up to the mark to create their own unique style of playing which can overturn the Limerick powerhouse.

As the discussion turned to the panelists moment of the year, Joe Canning spoke about Eoin Murphy's acrobatics to save Peter Duggan's shot in the dying moments of the All-Ireland semi-final.

"This was unbelievable reflexes, maybe the two boys (Brendan Cummins and Donal Òg Cusack) will probably explain it a lot better than me but the context of the time of the game it got Kilkenny into an All-Ireland final. Imagine if Kilkenny won today, it would be because of this save you know that's how significant it was.

"And he's doing it for years but the reflexes just to do that, how he saw it I don't know. And even Peter Duggan if he got the goal people would be talking about his reflexes how he just pulled on it, it was unbelievable shot as well. But just for Eoin Murphy, the reflexes, hit it off the crossbar and Kilkenny to get into an All-Ireland was huge".

Canning went on to talk about what he felt was his moment of the year when Tipperary and Limerick wear not allowed to wear jersey's sponsored by the Dillon Quirke Foundation by the GAA, a decision he feels was disgraceful.

"I'd just like to say one more thing, the Dillon Quirke Foundation this year when Limerick played Tipperary and they weren't allowed wear the sponsored jersey that for me would have been my moment of the year.

"It is in a way that Limerick and Tipp still wore their training gear for the warm ups and stuff like that but we said it at the day, it was a bit of a disgrace the GAA did not allow them to support because Dillon Quirke gave his life to the GAA and that for me was a wrong thing by the GAA this year.

"And it should it should be highlighted here tonight and even further afield again for charities or whatever it is but that young fella lost his life on the hurling pitch, on that pitch in Thurles and what they've done to the foundation and the family, the disrespect they showed by not allowing that and in fairness to both Limerick and Tipperary they done themselves proud that night".