Limerick hit new heights in quest for immortality 

LIMERICK 0-30 KILKENNY 2-15

Another summit scaled, a higher peak reached. This Limerick elite stretch to an even greater horizon.

The scoreline and the means might have familiar hues but this shouldn’t be merely catalogued as a typical second-half besieging. Yes, there will be a natural inclination to file it alongside the 2021 Munster final when they beat Tipperary by 14 points or even this year’s semi-final against Galway when they flattened them by 10. But this was a new kind of phenomenal.

On the road as long as they have been, without two key defenders, they shouldn’t be able to consistently find heart from such setbacks. But in the mire they are inspired. As vanquished Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng admitted, “They don’t look like to me they are getting any weaker.”

Midfielder in all four of the Kilkenny teams that last completed a county’s four-in-a-row from 2006 to ’09, Lyng knows all about what makes a generational side. Just about getting passed Tipperary for the last of those successes in one of the all-time great finals 14 years ago, there were a few flickers of fatigue. The sense of inevitability not as convincing as the previous three years.

If there are fault-lines in this Limerick team, they are not as apparent. Pulling away from Kilkenny having only been two points up with an hour on the clock, their conclusion was as convincing as the 2020 final win over Waterford. Cian Lynch gave his best display since 2021 when his injury woes weren’t troubling his thoughts. Diarmaid Byrnes was a beacon in the second half and Peter Casey’s accuracy from both Hogan and Cusack Stand tramlines was of extraordinary quality.

Twenty-one points in one half of hurling may be nothing new to Limerick – they hit Cork for an aggregate 28 points in the first half of the 2021 All-Ireland final – but it tells only part of the story. They had trailed by five points into the second half, 2-10 to 0-11. For the next 32 minutes, they dwarfed Kilkenny 19 points to five.

When Paddy Deegan burst the Hill 16 net with his 42nd minute goal, it didn’t seem as if a bear was being poked. Limerick’s start to the second half had been better and they were within a point when the wing-back’s shot pierced a hole in the fabric.

John Kiely had sensed the goal was coming. He held his head in his hands as Eoin Murphy found an unmarked Richie Reid who in turn discovered an untagged Tom Phelan and he fed the ball out to Deegan to drive low.

“I could see what was happening," he said, "I could see it. I was behind it. The ground was so solid today, all credit to the groundsmen. There was a bounce off the ground but with the wet surface keepers had no chance when the ball went low today. The ball was actually accelerating out of the bounce so once he got it I know it was curtains.”

Little did he or anyone know his side would deliver the five scores to extinguish that fire, what’s more level the game. Before Byrnes sent over a soaring 46th minute free and Aaron Gillane scored his second from play, TJ Reid had found Martin Keoghan in space for a goal opening but the opportunity was lost.

A Reid free put Kilkenny ahead once more but in the 51st minute Limerick were up for the first time since before Eoin Cody’s 10th minute goal and the advantage was never prised from their hands again. As the wind ballooned some of Eoin Murphy’s puck-outs, Limerick were catching and scavenging with abandon. Two Byrnes points, one from play, and another Gillane free gave them a four-point cushion in the 55th minute.

Kilkenny managed to produce three of the next four scores but the following dozen came at the Davin Stand End, three of them from the mesmerising Casey who fizzed over audacious shots from both sides of the field, two from under the Hogan and one across at the Cusack.

By the time David Reidy arrowed over his second point of the final in the 65th minute, Limerick were eight to the good. A Reid 65 felt like a consolation and two more tasty points from Casey and Cathal O’Neill followed.

With Limerick shooters in such mean form (they registered just two in the second half), Lyng rued Kilkenny not making more of the wind when it had been in their favour. “Really hard to combat and that’s when the wind comes into play, we didn’t win the toss and that can happen and maybe the wind helped us get a few scores in the first half.

“But as the game goes on and bodies tire and you are shooting from out the field, that’s when you like to have it and look we didn’t have it. That’s no excuse by the way, we weren’t good enough but it would have helped.”

WALKING WOUNDED: Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny shows his blood injury to referee John Keenan. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The breeze and a wet ball contributed to the attritional, relatively low-scoring aspect of the first half, which Kilkenny won 1-9 to 0-9.

Limerick had begun slightly the brighter but Kilkenny jumped into a two-point lead with a goal in the 10th minute. Conor Fogarty sent in a ball which Mike Casey couldn’t control and Cody was on hand to take advantage.

Kilkenny retained the lead until the break and led by six points by the sixth minute. Two of Limerick’s half-back line, William O’Donoghue and Byrnes were booked by the 14th minute, and Reid was punishing a combination of sloppiness and indiscipline in Limerick’s half of the field.

At times operating a three-man midfield, Kilkenny were doing well against Nickie Quaid’s restarts which were losing distance against the wind. The Leinster champions were also doing well in breaking up Limerick’s web of short passes.

Trailing by six, Tom Morrissey going down and taking his helmet off didn’t go down well with Kilkenny who sensed a momentum breaker akin to Quaid’s stoppage in the first half against Galway. Indeed, Limerick came back with the next two points, the latter of them from Lynch as he opened his bag of tricks moving to centre-forward.

After Cody flashed another shot wide, Lynch teed up Reidy to bring Limerick within a score in the 34th minute. Post Reid’s fourth free, he assisted Tom Morrissey for a score in the second minute of additional time.

In an ominous spell similar to the Galway game, Limerick scored four of the last five points of the half. Notwithstanding Deegan’s goal, the screw was being turned then on another Limerick glory.

Scorers for Limerick: D. Byrnes (0-8, 7 frees); A. Gillane (3 frees), P. Casey (0-5 each); C. Lynch, G. Hegarty, D. Reidy, C. O’Neill (0-2 each); T. Morrissey, B. Nash, D. O’Donovan, K. Hayes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (0-7, 6 frees, 1 65); P. Deegan (1-1); E. Cody (1-0); T. Phelan (0-3); E. Murphy (free), R. Reid, J. Donnelly, A. Mullen (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; M. Casey, D. Morrissey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, W. O’Donoghue, K. Hayes; D. O’Donovan, C. Lynch (c); G. Hegarty, D. Reidy, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: C. O’Neill for T. Morrissey (55); G. Mulcahy for S. Flanagan (62); C. Boylan for G. Hegarty (68); B. Murphy for D. O’Donovan (70+2); A. Costello for M. Casey (70+4).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; M. Butler, H. Lawlor, T. Walsh; C. Fogarty, R. Reid, P. Deegan; A. Mullen, J. Donnelly; W. Walsh, T.J. Reid, T. Phelan; B. Ryan, M. Keoghan, E. Cody.

Subs for Kilkenny: P. Walsh for C. Fogarty (h-t); A. Murphy for W. Walsh (48); C. Kenny for B. Ryan (54); C. Buckley for T. Walsh (64); R. Hogan for C. Buckley (temp 65-68); R. Hogan for J. Donnelly (69).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).