John Kiely wanted to feel the force of Kilkenny onslaught 

John Kiely admitted Limerick wanted to receive both barrels from Kilkenny in the opening half of this All-Ireland final.

Suggesting there was a masochistic reason why they chose to play against the wind in the first half, the Limerick manager said they knew there would be a reward if they were to get into the half-time break in touch.

Going in only three points behind, Kiely said: “We deliberately played into the Hill today to take on that breeze in the first half. We wanted to face that onslaught. We wanted to absorb it. We wanted to feel it. We wanted to fight it and take it on.

“It was difficult, it was very difficult, but the prize was to be able to take on those shots in the second half. There was some incredible scores taken. Even with the breeze, even with the distance, they were still fantastic scores that the lads picked off, Peter Casey...”

Kiely has seen his side deliver some outstanding second-half performances and this latest one arguably tops them all.

“It was a phenomenal second half, there's no two ways about it,” he acknowledged. “We dominated apart from the goal. The goal was probably against the run of play but it was still a good goal and it brought the game back in and closed it again and made it difficult for us.

“But the response was good, even if we didn't get the next score, it was still good just immediately after that. We've had a really strong third quarter as I've said all season and it's amazing the way you take confidence from that.”

Similar to last year, Limerick picked up two injuries between the All-Ireland semi-final and final only this time Richie English, for a second time, and Jimmy Quilty suffered cruciate tears and face lengthy spells off the field. Last year, Kyle Hayes and David Reidy picked up late knocks but were able to play.

“It was very disappointing for the lads,” Kiely remarked of English and Quilty. “They've given a huge amount to the group. They're defenders, they're all defenders, we were down five defenders coming into today's game so that's a huge chunk of your panel to be missing in that department. All credit to the lads the way they responded.”

Kiely was pleased both on-the-day captain Cian Lynch and regular skipper Declan Hannon lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup together after the latter’s unavailability with a knee injury from the Munster final was confirmed the previous weekend.

“I knew if we had that opportunity that that was what was going to happen. I didn’t even have to ask. You know that’s going to happen, of course it is. If Cian could have had the 36 or 37 players up there, he would have had them up there. It was a nice moment, disappointed for Declan, obviously.”