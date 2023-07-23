How Limerick rated in their historic All-Ireland final victory over Cats

1. Nickie Quaid

Couldn’t do anything about either goal. Did send one first-half puckout straight to Richie Reid who returned it between the posts. Otherwise, his restarts were their usual sharp selves. 7

2. Mike Casey

Billy Ryan was the Kilkenny forward he spent the greatest amount of time shadowing, and Ryan had next to no influence in the scoring department. Rarely unsettled or beaten. 8

3. Dan Morrissey

Eoin Cody was his main dance partner for the afternoon. And besides Cody’s green flag, Morrissey more often than not had the lead hand when they tangoed close to goal. Assured final, assured an All-Star. 7

4. Barry Nash

Tough opening half. Conceded two converted frees and turned over for a Tom Phelan score. Shift in momentum released him in the second period. Swept purposefully forward. Among their scorers. 7

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

Tom Phelan shook some change out of him, but Byrnes convincingly won their duel. Set the tone for an outstanding second half when hooking Phelan. Won puckouts, nailed seven frees, and one monster point from play. 9

6. William O’Donoghue

Delivered assist for fifth minute Cian Lynch point. Turned over Tom Phelan two minutes later and was then immediately fouled by Martin Keoghan for a converted free. Solid thereafter. 7

7. Kyle Hayes

Provided assist for Gillane’s first half point from play. So authoritative on the left flank in second period. Peaked when pointing on the hour mark and then blocked Alan Murphy shot, a play that ended with a Casey point. 9

8. Darragh O’Donovan

Early block on Adrian Mullen point attempt. Fouled by John Donnelly for a 46th minute Byrnes free. Got on scoresheet five minutes later. 7

9. Cian Lynch

Weaved wizardry throughout. Swam strongest against the Nore tide in the opening half. Fouled for two converted frees, hit two himself, and assisted Tom Morrissey score. 9

10. Gearóíd Hegarty

Unlike previous finals, endured a terribly subdued opening here. Grew into the decider upon the change of ends. Won the free for their opening second-half point. Threw over a pair. 7

11. David Reidy

A selfless display summed up by his goal-preventing tackle on Alan Murphy in second-half injury-time. Popped up wherever he felt he was needed. Chipped in with two points. 8

12. Tom Morrissey

Busy in the tackle and in the ruck in the opening half, without exerting the influence he did in earlier games. Clipped the last point of the first half. Withdrawn on 55 minutes. 6

13. Aaron Gillane

Had three consecutive misses midway through the first half. Huge point from play on 47 minutes. Converted three frees, one of which he won. Also assisted a Cian Lynch point. All square between himself and Lawlor. 7

14. Seamus Flanagan

Only the second championship game this season where he failed to find the target. Just couldn’t impose himself on proceedings. Poor second-half wide. Subbed off on 62 minutes. 5

15. Peter Casey

Stunning second half. Roared into proceedings on 42 minutes when opening his account and then assisted for Nash shortly after. Fouled for a converted free after turning over Paddy Deegan on 54 minutes. Second-half 0-5 matched first-half haul from '21 final. 9

SUBS

Cathal O’Neill (7.5) scored so high because of what he did during his 20 minutes on the field. Registered two points and also won a puckout which he offloaded to Reidy for a point. Graeme Mulcahy, Conor Boylan, Barry Murphy, and Aaron Costello didn’t see enough ball to garner a rating.