Marrinan hopes Clare will 'finish the job' against Kildare in All-Ireland Intermediate final

Clare forward Fidelma Marrinan said their 2-14 to 1-13 win over Antrim in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final was the perfect response to their extra-time loss to Laois at the same stage last year.

Marrinan, who scored five points, two of them from frees, said they will now hope to finish the job when they take on Kildare in the final and that they used last year’s heartbreak to drive them on.

“You have to put that at the back of your mind and keep going," she said. "We used it as motivation. There is nothing better to motivate you than a loss.

"Nothing that can describe this team. It was about time we got to an All-Ireland final. Fair play to Antrim they have been coming; they have showed that they are an unbelievable team in Intermediate but this was a must-win match for us."

Aisling Reidy got a goal for Clare which helped them lead by 1-9 to 1-7 at the break, with Maria O’Neill fisting home Antrim’s goal.

A stunning goal from Chloe Moloney after 44 minutes put Clare in the driving seat and they pushed on to secure their place in the final against a Kildare side, who defeated them in the 2016 final.

A goal from Neasa Dooley was decisive for Kildare as they edged out Wexford by 1-4 to 0-2 in their last four meeting at Parnell Park in a clash where scores were at a premium.

Kildare led by 0-3 to 0-2 at the break and held an edge during the second-half before Dooley’s goal secured their place in the final. But manager Diane O’Hora believes they have plenty of room for improvement.

“We’re not going up there to Croke Park just to fulfil a fixture and go give everyone their dream of walking the pitch at Croke Park, and all this kind of thing.

“We have to put our heads down now and focus, look at why we didn’t perform in certain areas and at certain times. We need to go down and win this thing. The only way we can do it is by hard work and we need to all figure out.”

Siofra Ni Chonaill, left, and Aisling Reidy of Clare celebrate their side’s victory after the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-final match between Antrim and Clare at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Limerick will take on Down in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior final. Limerick defeated Fermanagh by 0-10 to 1-6, while Down saw off Carlow by 1-9 to 0-8.

Down, relegated from intermediate last year, secured their place in the final thanks to a late goal from Orla Swail. Down led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and eventually saw off the Carlow challenge when Swail got the only goal of the match four minutes from time.

““We needed something big like that,” said Down manager Peter Lynch. “The game was hanging by a thread. It could have gone either way and then that goal probably made it safer for us. We tagged on a point after that. Once we got four between us, it was just about keeping the house tight.”

After years of heartbreak Limerick are finally through to the All-Ireland Junior final and Cathy Mee couldn’t contain her delight after the semi-final win over Fermanagh where sub Caoimhe McGrath came on and kicked six points to edge them past Fermanagh.

“It’s Caoimhe’s first year. She is only a young girl and to stand over frees like that. Fair play to her. I had no doubt. She is excellent and she’s definitely going to be a star for the future,” said the experienced Limerick player Mee.

“Semi-finals are for winning, it doesn’t really matter how. At least we know we have a lot more to give in the final. We need to put in that 60-minute performance in the final,” she added.

Elsewhere, Waterford will play in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship in 2024 after seeing off the challenge of Cavan in a relegation play-off clash by 1-19 to 0-8 at Crettyard in Co Laois.

Read More Waterford reach final to end 78 year wait after enthralling encounter against Tipp

Waterford, who ended up in the play-off after losing a relegation semi-final to Tipperary in a free-taking contest, laid the foundation for victory in the opening half and led by 1-8 to 0-3 at the interval, having played against the breeze.

Sadhba Hallinan got the goal and with Kellyann Hogan kicking six points from play, Waterford eased to victory as Cavan drop to the intermediate grade in 2024 after nine seasons in the top flight.

Results:

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate semi-finals

Clare 2-14 Antrim 1-13

Kildare 1-4 Wexford 0-2

TG4 All-Ireland Junior semi-final

Limerick 0-10 Fermanagh 1-6

Down 1-9 Carlow 0-8

TG4 All-Ireland Senior relegation play-off

Waterford 1-19 Cavan 0-9