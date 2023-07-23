Liam Sheedy: I don’t know who’s going to stop Limerick juggernaut

Limerick have made history by securing their fourth All-Ireland SHC title in a row and their fifth in four years.

The RTÉ panel were effusive in their praise of the champions.

Former Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy knows all about trying to take down a generational side after masterminding Tipperary's win in 2010 to stop Kilkenny's bid for five-in-a-row.

He feels this Limerick side are now a 'juggernaut' and finds it hard to see how they can be stopped.

"A real mark of champions the way they went about their business in that second half," said Sheedy.

"Their performance was a joy to watch in the second half. True champions. Kilkenny valiant in their efforts but couldn’t do anymore.

“Defensively they were awesome. They blitzed Kilkenny in the second half. There was no ball let in behind the halfback line and inside everyone of them were on top.

“John Kiely has created a juggernaut and I don’t know who’s going to stop the juggernaut.

"They’re just unbelievable the way they’re able to take over for periods of a game and take the game to a whole new level. They have taken the game to another level.

“The challenge to everyone now down the bottom of the hill is to see can they plot their downfall next season, but it’s not going to be easy.

“They’ve had to win massive matches in Munster. They were touch and go, potentially out of the championship. I think the way they’ve done that is absolutely exceptional. That’s what makes it even greater than great is the way they’ve gone about it.”

Donal Óg Cusack was so stunned by Limerick's performance that he slightly mixed his metaphors. Nevertheless, he feels Limerick have already created their own legacy.

“Float like a buffalo sting like a bee. They stampeded the Cats from about 30 minutes on," said Cusack.

"There was no question as to who was going to be the winners.

"All great teams change the game in some way and leave a legacy. Limerick’s biggest one is they’ve raised the standards for everyone.

“Yes, they’ve great players, players for the ages, but one of the other reasons why is they got a load of good people together. Every box has been ticked.

"Are they the greatest of all time? Who’d bet against them 12 months from now being here with five in a row?

“30 points for four finals in a row. Through covid and everything, we’ve see what that Limerick team has done for the people of Limerick has been a health service in itself."

Anthony Daly lauded the lack of egos within the Limerick set-up, while paying special tribute to Limerick boss John Kiely.

“No egos in the team. We’d have said coming into today that Aaron Gillane and Tom Morrissey were their two in-form forwards, didn’t really click (today) but that didn’t matter.

“Kilkenny had given so much in the first half. Limerick are so conditioned.

“You’d have a pint with Kiely, you wouldn’t know he’d won one All-Ireland, never mind five. He’s just the most grounded, sound man you’d meet.

"I’d be delighted for him, I might prefer someone else to win it next year but at the same time! I wouldn’t take away from they’ve achieved.”