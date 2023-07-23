Final takeaways: The worry for the rest is that when they reach this pitch, Limerick look unstoppable

Limerick weather bright start once again

It started with a boomer. Paddy Deegan found a pocket of space under the Cusack Stand and smashed over a long-range score. Tom Phelan received a royal welcome to his first All-Ireland final, dropping a ball early on and being opened up by a thunderous tackle from William O’Donoghue in the first few minutes. He recovered to land two points from play shortly after. Just before his second, the Conahy Shamrocks man forced a break and Eoin Cody collected the loose ball at the top of the D. The captain finished the move by rifling into the bottom corner. Kilkenny were 1-4 to 0-3 up midway through the half.

They pushed on to six up as the Kilkenny crowd booed and roared with fury when Morrissey took off his helmet and went down on the 29-minute mark, perceiving it to be another ploy to disrupt their momentum. It turns out Limerick didn’t need a break anyway. John Keenan waved play on and Aaron Gillane landed a free earned by Cian Lynch. Lynch then scored his second from play and assisted Tom Morrissey for the last point of the half. They made for the tunnel three down. One storm weathered.

A green one brewing.

Puckout dismantled The theme continues. Galway’s semi-final collapse wasn’t down to appetite or backbone. That was no character failing. It was a warning. Limerick went in that day three down at the break. They ran out nine-point winners. Once Limerick came to terms with the puckout, Galway spiralled off the tracks.

Kilkenny came out on Sunday like a train. They held an identical upper hand at the turnaround. Paddy Deegan burst the net to make it 2-10 to 0-11 after 42 minutes. From there Limerick’s half-back turned the screw and took over. Diarmaid Byrnes ruled the skies. Kyle Hayes was utterly devastating on the other wing. Derek Lyng tried to instigate a change and took off Walter Walsh for Alan Murphy but the dam was long burst.

Of Kilkenny’s 21 long puckouts, they won just eight to score 0-3. Limerick mined 0-11 from that source alone.

A famous four-in-a-row

As Limerick celebrated on the field and ‘Limerick You're My Lady’ blared around Croke Park, the stadium staff made their way through the crowd over to Cian Lynch. It was time to move over towards the Hogan Stand for the Liam MacCarthy presentations.

Lynch was not for moving. Instead, he walked back until he found team captain Declan Hannon, who missed out with a knee injury. Together they walked up the steps and lifted the cup. A magnificent four-in-a-row secure. The first county outside of the traditional three powerhouses of Tipperary, Kilkenny and Cork to achieve it.

Lynch started his speech by acknowledging the team-mates who missed out. Seàn Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon. All All-Stars. He also mentioned extended panel member Jimmy Quilty. This remarkable triumph comes at the end of a strenuous campaign. During the provincial championship they appeared truly vulnerable. Yet still they emerged at the end and peaked at their devastating best. It was a well-earned title by a truly awesome outfit. And they worry for the rest is that when they reach this pitch, Limerick look unstoppable.