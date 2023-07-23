Kerins O’Rahillys relegate Austin Stacks to Kerry SFL second division

Exam Kerry SFL Division 1 Relegation Playoff

Kerins O’Rahillys 2-16 Austin Stacks 0-18 (AET)

Two well timed goals were crucial factors in Kerins O’Rahillys maintaining their long stay in Division 1 of the Kerry SFL.

They sent local rivals Austin Stacks down to Division 2 in Kerry for the first time since 2018 in a game that only really came to life in the final quarter of normal time in front of a sizeable attendance.

It's another major blow for the Billy Lee managed Austin Stacks who dropped out of the senior ranks down to the intermediate last year for 2023.

There were some notable changes and additions to the starting line-up with Kieran Donaghy returning to the Austin Stacks bench for the first time this year as Cormac Coffey was started by Strand Road ahead of Shane Brosnan in defence.

Coffey gave a Man-of-the-Match display on a short break home from the Middle East. Wayne Guthrie also was also amongst the Stacks substitutes after his departure from League of Ireland side Kerry FC’s ranks.

Wet and greasy conditions were a factor in the match as the better of the first half chances were arguably Strand Road’s. Barry John Keane came the closest to scoring a goal in the first-half blaring over from close range to make it 0-5 to 0-3 after 23 minutes.

Stacks substitute David Mannix and Fiachna Mangan brought Stacks back level on the scoreboard before a Diarmuid O’Sullivan free gave O’Rahillys the half-time lead at 0-6 to 0-5.

Stacks went ahead by 0-11 to 0-7 on the scoreboard after 51 minutes and looked like closing out a win but a goal from midfielder Diarmuid O’Sullivan turned the game on its head as David Moran levelled the contest two minutes later.

A red card for Colm Browne compounded things for Stacks as Coffey appeared to have given Strand Road the win in normal time, punishing a loose pass in the Stacks defence.

Stacks substitute Sean Quilter managed to level the match with a 45 though and extra-time would be needed at 0-14 to 1-11. Jordan Kissane came on for Browne bringing Stacks back to 15 but they were at 14 for the second period of extra-time when Niall Fitzmaurice was black carded before the end of the first period.

Kissane himself was sent off before the final whistle of a crazy encounter as both Donaghy and Guthrie’s introductions changed little for Stacks in defeat.

Cormac Coffey hit a fine strike for his goal midway through the first period of extra-time as O’Rahillys managed to hang on after a difficult League campaign for both Tralee sides in Kerry.

Scorers for Kerins O’Rahillys: C Coffey and D O’Sullivan (‘45’) (1-2 each), BJ Keane (0-3) D Moran, S McElligott and D O’Connor (f) (0-2 each), T Walsh, R O’Callaghan and G Savage (0-1 each).

Scorers for Austin Stacks: D McKivergan (1f), M O’Donnell (3f) and S Quilter (2 ‘45’, 1f) (0-3 each), F Mangan, J Kissane and D Mannix (0-2), P O’Sullivan, J Morgan and G Horan (0-1 each).

Kerins O’Rahillys: R O’Connor; J Foley, C Coffey, D McElligott; S McElligott, C Barrett, B Hanafin; D Moran, D O’Sullivan; G Dillane, BJ Keane, T Hoare, D O’Connor, T Walsh, C Hayes.

Subs: R O’Callaghan for D McElligott (45), S Brosnan for B Hanafin, G Savage for G Dillane (both 51), D McElligott for D O’Connor, B Hanafin for J Foley (both E/T).

Austin Stacks: M Tansley; C Browne, A Heinrich, J Morgan; P O’Sullivan, R Shanahan, E Carroll; G Horan, M O’Donnell; F Mangan, J Kissane, C Litchfield; D McKivergan, N Fitzmaurice, S O’Callaghan.

Subs: D Mannix for S O’Callaghan (21), S Quilter for J Kissane (43), B O’Sullivan for R Shanahan (46), G Fitzgerald for B O’Sullivan (inj, 56), W Guthrie for F Mangan (60), J Kissane for C Browne, C Griffin for E Carroll, L Casey for J Morgan, K Donaghy for D McKivergan (all E/T).

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)