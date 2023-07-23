Live: Kilkenny v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling final

We'll go minute-by-minute for the championship decider from Croke Park. 
Live: Kilkenny v Limerick, All-Ireland senior hurling final

TRUE COLOURS: Limerick supporter Alan O'Brien, age 9, from Ardagh before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship final against Kilkenny. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 12:17
Adrian Russell

2.34pm "How the years are flying by. How they keep flying by. It only feels like the other day when it was 2009 and we were talking about Kilkenny’s quest for the four-in-a-row just like we are discussing Limerick’s similar journey now. The biggest difference this time around though, is nobody could have seen this march coming so quickly after Kilkenny’s all-conquering crusade of the late 2000s."

Some pre-game reading? Anthony Daly is in the Croke Park dressing-room with the Sunday Game cast as they build up to the game. Read his thoughts on what we can expect today.

2.30pm Let's do this. 

It's the biggest day in the hurling calendar - though it arrives earlier than we're used to these days. 

Limerick and Kilkenny will contest the All-Ireland SHC decider, with a 3.30pm throw in. And we'll have live updates throughout the afternoon. 

Stay with us and email adrian.russell@examiner with your pre-game predictions and thoughts throughout. 

More in this section

Shane Nolan 13/12/2020 Kerry SHC: Crotta stun Kilmoyley to reach first final since 2011
Cork v Galway - All-Ireland Camogie Championship Semi-Final Cork end losing streak against Galway to reach camogie final
Westmeath v Kerry - Joe McDonagh Cup Final Kerry SHC: Shane Conway steers Lixnaw into county final after win over Ballyduff
<p>HISTORY-MAKERS: Waterford's Onelia Whelan celebrates after the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Seán Power: 'We don't get into many All-Ireland's in Waterford'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd