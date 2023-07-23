Matthew Twomey: Bench bounce a key difference for Cork now

There are plenty of leaders on this Cork senior camogie team. But the calibre of subs Matthew Twomey was able to introduce in Nowlan Park on Saturday provided them with a real shot in the arm in their impressive All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway.

The Mackey twins Katrina and Pamela, Laura Treacy, Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger and skipper Amy O’Connor are just a few of those marquee names that were slated in from the start. Then, to be able to bring in Cliona Healy, Laura Hayes, Ashling Thompson, Orla Cronin and Orlaith Cahalane had a huge effect in such a close game. A definite boost.

“Was there a temptation to start them? No. We had faith in the starting 15,” Twomey, who is in his second term in charge, revealed.

“We knew we wouldn’t get 60 minutes out of the subs. We are happy with what we are doing. There are players also who have put in a massive shift and haven’t got any run. They would probably be on a lot of other teams. We can’t take any major glory for having a bench. It is because players were injured and they were coming back. But we are after creating a bench, which we've not had for a long time.”

After a disappointing provincial championship, and a league final defeat to Galway, questions were asked of Cork.

“People wrote us off after we got beat in the league final and we got beaten by Waterford in the Munster championship. I think they wrote us off unfairly. They are after showing great heart, especially the second-half. Even when Galway got the second goal, we stayed composed. The sign of a great team.

“But nothing is won. We are after beating Kilkenny, we are after beating Galway. We have nothing to show for it. We will have to go again.

“There is pressure all the time. It is a big job, I am well aware of it. But the players are unbelievable, they are incredible. They never say die.”

The big stage awaits on Sunday week in Croke Park against neighbours Waterford who take their place in the decider for the first time since 1945, and only for the second time ever.

“Waterford beat us already in the Munster championship and we struggled over them last year in the semi-final. So that will keep us level-headed. Fair play to them today in getting over Tipperary. I thought Tipp might have had too much for them.”