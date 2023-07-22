Waterford retain senior status after comfortable win over Cavan

Waterford will play in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship in 2024 after seeing off the challenge of Cavan in a relegation play-off clash at Crettyard in Co Laois
Waterford retain senior status after comfortable win over Cavan

KEY CONTRIBUTION: Lauren McGregor of Waterford scored four points against Cavan. File pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 18:20
Tom Sheedy

All-Ireland SC relegation play-off

Waterford 1-19 Cavan 0-8

Waterford will play in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship in 2024 after seeing off the challenge of Cavan in a relegation play-off clash at Crettyard in Co Laois.

Waterford, who ended up in the play-off after losing a relegation semi-final to Tipperary in a free-taking contest, laid the foundation for victory in the opening half and led by 1-8 to 0-3 at the interval, having played against the breeze.

Cavan started well and points from Aishling Sheridan and Aisling Gilsenan in the opening eight minutes gave them an ideal start.

But they only managed one more point for the remainder of the half, an effort from Áine Smith after 19 minutes, as Waterford took control.

Kellyann Hogan kicked five excellent points off both feet in the opening half and Lauren McGregor, Kate Murray and Sadhba Hallinan also landed points.

And Waterford got a huge boost after 19 minutes when Hallinan finished a McGregor effort to the net and might have got a second goal moments later but Cavan goalkeeper Róisín McGregor did superbly to save from Hallinan.

Waterford, who outscored Cavan by 0-4 to 0-0 while they had McGregor in the bin, continued to maintain a strong lead after the restart, although Cavan rallied well with Cara McCaffrey landing four frees after Annie Deneher got them off the mark shortly after the restart.

But they never got within less than seven points of Waterford and will drop to the intermediate grade in 2024 after nine seasons in the top flight.

Bríd McMaugh came on to shoot three long-range points for Waterford in a game where nine players hit the target as they held on to their top flight status with a decisive win.

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan 0-6, L McGregor 0-4 (0-2f), S Hallinan 1-1, B McMaugh 0-3, K Murray 0-1, A Murray 0-1, K McGrath 0-1, C Hynes 0-1, E Murray 0-1.

Scorers for Cavan: C McCaffrey 0-4f, A Sheridan 0-1, A Gilsenan 0-1, A Smith 0-1, A Deneher 0-1.

Waterford: E O’Brien; H Power, L Mulcahy, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, Karen McGrath; Á O’Neill, C Murray; K Hogan, Kate McGrath, A Waring; K Murray, S Hallinan, L McGregor. 

Subs: B McMaugh for Waring (37), C McCarthy for O’Neill (45), C Hynes for Hallinan (56), M Comerford for McGrath (56),O Kennedy for Power (58).

Cavan: Róisin O’Reilly; C Brady, A Smith, C Charters; E Halton, N Byrd, Rebecca O’Reilly; G Faulkner, E Madden; A Deneher, A Sheridan, N Keenaghan; M Cusack, C McCaffrey, A Gilsenan. 

Subs: C Ahearne for Gilsenan (41), K McCormack for Madden (51), A Doughty for McCaffrey (62), G Beatty for A Sheridan (64).

Referee: David Hurson (Monaghan).

More in this section

Limerick v Fermanagh - TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Junior Championship Semi-Final Second half surge secures All-Ireland junior final spot for Limerick
AFL Rd 4 - Brisbane v Collingwood Darragh Joyce: ‘I grew up dreaming I’d play for Kilkenny. It is still on my mind’
Matthew Twomey 17/6/2023 Rebels relishing Galway challenge says Cork boss Twomey
<p>HISTORIC DAY: The Waterford team celebrates after defeating Tipperary to reach the counties first final in 78 years. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Waterford reach final to end 78 year wait after enthralling encounter against Tipp

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd