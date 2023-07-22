Second half surge secures All-Ireland junior final spot for Limerick

All-Ireland JC semi-final

Limerick 0-10 Fermanagh 1-6

Super sub Caoimhe McGrath kicked half a dozen points, five of them from frees, to steer Limerick into the TG4 All-Ireland junior football final.

After the heartbreak of previous years Limerick put in an excellent second half performance to overcome the challenge of Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Longford.

The first half was a poor affair with the opening score not coming until the 27th minute as both defences were solid. Limerick had a lot of possession but squandered scoring chances.

The first chance of the game came just inside the opening minute with Fermanagh keeper Róisín Gleeson pulling off a fine save to deny Iris Kennelly.

As the clocked ticked down to half-time the game was still scoreless. The first score was welcomed with a loud cheer. Fermanagh’s Laura Grew was fouled and Danielle Maguire pointed over the free in the 27th minute.

One minute later Kennelly pointed a free to draw the sides level.

In stoppage time Limerick keeper Carol Bateman denied Bláthín Bogue, the loose ball appeared to get a final touch off Maguire for a Fermanagh goal. Sarah Britton followed up with a point to put four between the sides at 1-2 to 0-1.

Cathy Mee had a chance to grab a goal for Limerick before the break but the ball got stuck in the goalmouth.

McGrath was only seconds on as a blood sub for Kennelly when she pointed a free in the 32nd minute and followed that up one minute later with another one.

Fermanagh’s Sarah McCarville was sin binned in the 37th minute for a foul on Deborah Murphy. Limerick used their numerical advantage with McGrath kicking over two more frees and substitute Andrea O’Sullivan drawing them level in the 46th minute.

Two points from Mee edged the Treaty County in front by two in the 49th minute. Fermanagh’s only reply was a pointed Bogue free.

Fermanagh were dealt a blow in the 58th minute when Aisling O’Brien was sin binned but they got a much needed point two minutes later from McCarville.

However, Limerick held on to advance to the final despite losing Ava Quaid to a late sin binning.

Scorers for Limerick: C McGrath 0-6 (5fs), C Mee 0-2, I Kennelly 0-1 (1f), Andrea O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Fermanagh: D Maguire 1-1 (1f), B Bogue 0-3 (3fs), S McCarville 0-1, S Britton 0-1.

LIMERICK: C Bateman; F Bradshaw, Y Lee, A Quaid; G Lee, L Walshe, L Ryan; R Ambrose, M MacNamara; D Murphy, C Mee, I Kennelly; L Coughlan, A Ryan, K O’Leary.

Subs: A O’Sullivan for A Ryan (42), K Heelan for L Ryan (55).

FERMANAGH: R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin, C Clarke; N McManus, C Murphy, S McCarville; B Bannon, A O’Brien; S Britton, D Maguire, L Maguire; A Maguire, B Brogue, L Grew.

Subs: S McQuaid for McManus (55), R O’Reilly for L Maguire (58).

Referee: Ciaran Groome (Offaly).