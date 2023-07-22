Tipp and Waterford a win away from being camogie's next breakthrough team

Camogie is a closed shop. Always has been. The ruling elite don’t take kindly to outsiders. They don’t take them in full stop.

The All-Ireland camogie championship is without mystique or unknowns. When the gun fires on the race for the O’Duffy Cup each summer, the sole question to be answered is which two from the big three of Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny will wind up in the final. Been that way for 10 years now.

Offaly, Wexford, Dublin, Tipperary, and Waterford have all taken turns filling that fourth semi-final spot. All knocked on the shop door. All were turned away.

The gap to the ruling elite, although closing, has never actually been closed.

You'd have to go back 16 years to find the last time the game’s natural order was disrupted. Stellah Sinnott's Wexford class of 2007 didn’t so much knock on the shop door as they kicked it down. Galway hammered by 10 points in the semi-final, three-in-a-row chasing Cork stunned in the decider.

Not content with ending the county’s 32-year famine, Wexford’s breakthrough women pulled up a chair and announced that theirs would not be a lone September visit. Three consecutive finals were reached and won between 2010 and 2012. It was only when this group subsequently began to break up that we were left with what we had up to this year - an untouched big three.

The All-Ireland semi-finals are down for decision at UPMC Nowlan Park today. Only two of the big three are involved. The draw, more so than any gap being closed, is responsible for that.

Cork and Kilkenny being paired against one another in the quarter-final opened the door to the possibility of a new finalist emerging from the pack. When Cork were drawn against Galway a few hours after dethroning the champions, that possibility became a reality.

That it is Tipperary and Waterford who stand one hour from being the game’s next breakthrough team is only fitting. Nobody has gone closer to unseating the big three in recent years than this pair.

Waterford led Galway by five early in the second half of the 2019 quarter-final before wilting. At Croke Park this weekend last year, Waterford led Cork all the way to the 56th minute of their All-Ireland semi-final.

At the semi-final stage a year earlier, Galway couldn’t shake off Tipperary until Orlaith McGrath scored a speculative goal on 59 minutes. Caoimhe Bourke was the Tipp ‘keeper on that occasion, but a cruciate tear in recent weeks means she’ll not feature during this latest bid for final involvement. 2020 All-Star ‘keeper Áine Slattery will instead wear the number one shirt against Waterford.

“If we could get to that final, it would be huge,” says first-season Tipperary manager Denis Kelly.

“There is fierce work going on at county board level and at development squad level. Tipperary camogie is definitely on the rise, but a final appearance for your senior team, then everyone will really start sitting up and taking notice. It would help to further increase the profile of the game within the county.

“I am living in Borris-Ileigh at the moment, and all the young girls want to be the next Julieanne Bourke, Teresa Ryan, and Nicole Walsh. For too long, it was male dominated. If the male team was in an All-Ireland semi-final, the place would be gone mental. It is good that we are catching up.”

For too long, it has been Galway, Cork, and Kilkenny marching behind the band on camogie final Sunday.

“It is definitely good that there will be a shake-up. People can get sick of the same teams being there all the time. It’s been 17 years since we were in the final and Waterford a lot longer than that (1945 their one and only appearance). It will be great for either county, and we’re hoping it is us.”

His Déise counterpart Seán Power holds the same big picture view. “It does get a bit dull where the sport is dominated by a two-horse or three-horse race all the time,” says Power, who previously led Waterford to All-Ireland minor and U21 hurling glory in 2013 and ‘16 respectively.

“You need more counties participating at the latter end of the championship and the potential honours to be spread among a larger number of counties. That's where the participation numbers across the counties will grow.

“The numbers playing the game in Waterford have exploded the last couple of years. We've tried to do our bit by rotating where we train and getting to the grounds of smaller clubs in the county. Getting to an All-Ireland final would be huge for the game in Waterford and for all those young girls playing the game.

“Hopefully the breakthrough comes for us on Saturday. [If it doesn’t], it won't be for the lack of trying.”