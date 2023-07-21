No Hannon but Blanchfield named in unchanged All-Ireland final teams

Injury doubt David Blanchfield has at least been included in Kilkenny’s unchanged line-up to face Limerick on Sunday.

The in-form Bennettsbridge man is believed to have damaged his lung in the semi-final win over Clare and is in a race to be fit for the Cats’ return to Croke Park.

But four-time All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon has not been included in Limerick’s All-Ireland senior hurling team or panel to face Kilkenny as John Kiely has announced the same side that beat Galway.

The Adare man had hoped to overcome his knee issue picked up in the Munster final in time for the clash but is absent from the 26-man panel released this morning. However, there is a possibility he could yet be included should one of the named squad pick up an injury.

Read More Join us for the Gaelic Football Show live in Killarney

Hannon is one of three players that started last year’s All-Ireland final but missed out on this occasion. Seán Finn is out with a cruciate issue sustained against Clare in the second round of the Munster championship while Peter Casey is in for Graeme Mulcahy, who is listed as a substitute this time around. Sunday’s captain Cian Lynch is an addition having missed out last season.

After suffering late injuries to Kyle Hayes and David Reidy on the Friday before last year’s final from which they recovered, Kiely is relieved to have the option of calling a player from the standby list should he have to.

Speaking about the option last week, he said: “It isn't a bad thing to have, I think it was a very progressive piece to be honest with you. We don't obviously announce who the four players are, but we have taken the time to select them. That is another selection piece you have to do on the night.

“It is great to know that should somebody be unavailable you have identified who will be the player that will come in. We did use it (in the Munster SHC), the protocols are real. You have to get your doctor’s reports, submit them to Feargal McGill (GAA director of club, player and games administration).

“Protocols are there, they are seriously adhered to, it isn't a case of lifting the phone saying we are changing this fella for that fella. That isn't how it works, real procedures are there.”

Should Blanchfield not make the panel, Derek Lyng can also call up a player from his standby list up to an hour before the game. Darragh Corcoran would be expected to replace Blanchfield should he not be able to play.

For this year’s Leinster final, Lyng brought in Conor Fogarty and Cian Kenny at the last minute for injured pair Mikey Carey and Richie Reid.

Blanchfield would be the only change to the Kilkenny defence that face Limerick in last year’s All-Ireland final. In total, there are four changes from that defeat – Blanchfield, Fogarty, Tom Phelan and John Donnelly in for Carey, Conor Browne, Cian Kenny and Pádraig Walsh. Kenny and Walsh are among the replacements on Sunday.

The Kilkenny team is captained by Eoin Cody who is aiming to be the fifth from Ballyhale Shamrocks since 2007 to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

KILKENNY: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore); Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan); David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels); Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks); Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), John Donnelly (Thomastown); Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), T.J. Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Eoin Cody (c, Ballyhale Shamrocks).

Subs: Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s), Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own), Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro), Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan), Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Alan Murphy (Glenmore), Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), Richie Hogan (Danesfort), Billy Drennan (Galmoy).

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Bruff); Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh O'Donovan (Doon), Cian Lynch (c, Patrickswell); Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: David McCarthy (Glenroe), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Adam English (Doon), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon), Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora/Manister), Oisín O'Reilly (Kilmallock).