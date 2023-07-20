Canavan backs Tyrone tandem to stay on at the helm

Tyrone attacker Darragh Canavan reckons it would be 'a good thing for Tyrone' to keep joint managers Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan in place for several more seasons.

The Red Hands endured a frustrating 2023 campaign which ended with a heavy All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kerry earlier this month.

Speaking immediately after that double scores 12-point loss, Dooher acknowledged that 'our three-year term is up' and said that 'we will sit back and reflect on where we are and on the best way of moving Tyrone forward'.

Logan and Dooher jointly guided Tyrone to All-Ireland success in 2021 while Dooher was part of the Logan led management team when the county won the All-Ireland U-21 title in 2015.

Canavan, the PwC/GPA Player of the Month for June in football, said that there has been no movement on the situation since the Kingdom loss but insisted the players would like them to stick around.

"The players will always back them two boys, no matter what their decision is," said Canavan. "Look, if they wanted to come back for another year, or another few years, it would definitely be a good thing for Tyrone I think. But it's up to them. They definitely have the backing of the players no matter what."

Asked if the players have expressed that support to the management and asked them to stay, the Errigal Ciaran man shook his head.

"We haven't had that conversation yet," he said. "But I'm sure, like, those two men are serious servants to Tyrone football and to Tyrone GAA. They'll always have the backing of the players no matter what."

Tyrone briefly found form throughout 2023, winning their last three National League games, for example, and knocking Donegal out of the Championship but their season never quite lifted off as they'd hoped, leaving supporters frustrated.

Canavan said he couldn't explain why that was but said that, overall, it has been a relatively successful three years under the management team.

"We won the All-Ireland so you can't say it was a complete failure," noted the son of county legend Peter Canavan. "At the end of the day, it's down to the players to perform and to go out on the pitch and to do what the management are asking you to do. Look, they'll always have the backing of the players, no matter what their choice is. I've had a good three years anyway, so if they want to come back then by all means, we're happy with that."