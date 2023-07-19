Holders Cork rue missed chances as Kildare book final place 

All Ireland minor LGFA semi-final: Kildare 2-9 Cork 2-7

Kildare are through to the ZuCar Minor All-Ireland championship final after their win over Cork at Staker Wallace Grounds, Limerick.

The defending champions will rue missed chances as they hit 13 wides, a lot of which were scoreable chances as they bowed out of this year’s championship.

Amy Sheppard opened the scoring for Cork two minutes in, with Laura Mahoney adding a second to make it 0-2 to no score with five minutes gone.

Leah McGovern got Kildare off the mark from a free 11 minutes in, but Cork should have been further ahead as they had five wides at this stage.

A good Kildare team move, involving the McGovern twins, Sarah and Leah, set up Edwina Birchill, but her effort for a goal was well blocked by Grace Cronin.

In a low-scoring start it took until the 20th minute for the fourth point to come, when Ciara Morrison made it 0-3 to 0-1 to the Rebels.

Aoife Murnane and Mayah Doyle combined to set up Whelan for Kildare’s second point, with Orlaith Cremin replying at the other end.

Ellie Kendrick made it a one point game again, when she scored with three minutes to half-time.

Deirdre Cronin put two between the sides when she pointed from a free before Leah McGovern responded at the other end to make it 0-5 to 0-4 in favour of Cork at half-time.

It took the width of the post to prevent Cork from raising a green flag just seconds into the second half when Morrison’s effort hit the inside of the upright and came back out.

Kildare worked the ball up the other end with Niamh Farrelly seeing the sides level again. Leah McGovern pointed from a free to put her side in front for the first time, with Cronin replying for Cork.

Laura Dunlea put Kildare back in front, before Cork raised a green flag. Morrison hit the post again but Meabh Collins was on hand to find the back of the net, to make it 1-6 to 0-7.

Minutes later Collins raised another green flag, this time pouncing on a Kildare defensive mistake. At the other end Cork had keeper Caoimhe Redmond to thank when she saved superbly to deny Zara Hurley a goal.

Farrelly pointed for Kildare, before Birchall found the back of the net to put only a point between the sides with 46 minutes played, 1-8 to 2-6.

Farrelly had Kildare back on level terms after 52 minutes before a goal from Allanah Prizeman put them in front. Collins pulled a point back for Cork but time was against them at this stage and Kildare hung on for the win.

The Lilywhites will meet Galway in the final after the Connacht champions comfortably defeated Monaghan, 2-15 to 0-9 in Longford.

Scorers for Kildare: A Prizeman, E Birchall 1-0 each, L McGovern (2f), N Farrelly 0-3 each, E Kendrick, A Whelan, L Dunlea 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: M Collins 2-1, D Cronin 0-2 (1f), A Sheppard, L Mahoney, C Morrison, O Cremin 0-1 each.

KILDARE: S Knightly; J Duggan, E Glancy, H Lyons; J Brannigan, L Dunlea, H Murphy; E Kendrick, M Doyle; N Farrelly, S McGovern, A Murnane; E Birchall, A Whelan, L McGovern.

Subs: Z Hurley for J Duggan (ht), A Prizeman for S McGovern (35), A Cahill for E Kendrick (55), C Bagnall for L McGovern (57).

CORK: C Redmond; A McKennedy, G Cronin, L Mahoney; M Condon, L Heffernan, A Fitzgerald; K Williamson, L Murray; O Cremin, M Collins, B Smith; A Sheppard, C Morrison, D Cronin.

Subs: L Carey for A McKennedy (ht), N O’Sullivan for L Heffernan (40), N McNabola for D Cronin (50).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy, Carlow.